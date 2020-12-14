Work is expected to begin next month at the former Immaculate Heart of Mary school building.
The Housing Trust of Rutland County is converting the former school building into affordable housing with the help of a $498,000 state grant announced last week.
Mary Cohen, incoming executive director for the housing trust, said the Housing Trust is expected to take ownership of the 20,000-square-foot Lincoln Avenue building — to be renamed “Lincoln Place” — in January. Work will start immediately.
“The first thing that will happen is asbestos removal, because that’s what happened in 1950s parochial schools,” she said.
Cohen said they hope to open in the early fall.
The building will have 19 units, 10 of which will be dedicated to people coming out of homelessness. The Housing Trust is partnering with the Homeless Prevention Center, which will help connect prospective tenants to the Housing Trust and work with them through the application process.
“Once they’re there, they’ll probably have a case manager from our agency,” said HPC Executive Director Angus Chaney.
What happens after that, Chaney said, will depend on the individual needs of the client. He said his organization will work with clients at the facility under the “permanent supportive housing” model, focuses on offering services on-site.
“’Offered’ is the key verb, as opposed to ‘required,’” he said. “We don’t want to scare people away. It’s important we get people indoors and then we can talk about services if they want.”
Chaney said he expects Lincoln Place largely will meet the local need for the portion of the homeless population who would be best served by that model.
“The art here is matching it to the people that need it,” he said. “With our understanding of who’s homeless in Rutland County, we can do that matching.”
Cohen said the Housing Trust continues to search for a new office space ahead of its plan to convert their current Tuttle Building quarters into additional housing units.
