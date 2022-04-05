BURLINGTON — A Rutland man, awaiting trial on a state manslaughter charge for fatally shooting a friend, could get up to six years in prison for his recent guilty plea in federal court to illegal possession of the firearm while being a drug addict, a prosecutor said.
Kahliq Richardson, 19, of River Street, admitted last month in U.S. District Court in Burlington that he possessed a 9-mm semiautomatic handgun on April 3, 2021, after using cocaine.
Richardson was back in federal court Monday to resolve the pending issue on whether he should remain free while a presentence investigation is conducted for the judge by the U.S. Probation Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller maintained the burden for continuing his release had changed after Richardson entered his guilty plea last month to the felony count.
She noted it was a close call when Senior Judge William K. Sessions III initially allowed pre-trial release. Since that time, Fuller stated, Richardson had two positive drug tests — for marijuana/THC and codeine on separate days last fall — that add to why the man should be detained as a danger to the community.
Fuller also noted under the federal sentencing guidelines that with the manslaughter case factored in, Richardson is likely facing about 70 months in prison on the federal charge.
She said the penalty would not be a time-served sentence or up to six months in prison.
Sessions agreed with arguments by defense lawyer Mark Kaplan that Richardson has been well-behaved and responding to counseling while on release conditions.
They both noted a letter from Lucy’s Bakery in Rutland citing his hard work while on pre-trial release and was well-liked by co-workers.
Richardson told the court that he is working about 55 hours a week.
A probation officer told the court that the one positive marijuana test might be due to Richardson’s limited use and not being a daily user.
Sessions also granted a defense request this week that Richardson be allowed to do what is necessary to obtain a valid driver’s license. Richardson has been finding it difficult to have proof of identification, Kaplan said in his motion.
Under the plea bargain, both sides are free to argue about the appropriate federal prison sentence.
Richardson could receive up to 10 years in prison, followed by up to three years of supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine.
The federal gun possession charge is intertwined with the state homicide case, which remains pending.
Richardson pleaded innocent in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland in April 2021 to a charge of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Jonah Pandiani, 19, at the Quality Inn on South Main Street.
The manslaughter case is pending.
The defense has asked Richardson be considered a “Youthful Offender” and have the homicide case resolved in Family Court and not criminal court. The state opposed the move and joined the Rutland Herald in a petition that the determination be held in open court and not behind closed doors.
State Judge David Fenster ruled in November the Youthful Offender status hearing in the homicide needs to be open to the public.
Fenster had released Richardson on April 5, 2021, on strict conditions, including he observe a 24/7 curfew at a duplex on River Street in Rutland where his divorced parents live on separate levels.
A few hours after Richardson’s release, federal authorities arrested him on two felony charges: unlawful possession of a firearm while being a regular user of illegal drugs and having a gun in violation of a relief from abuse order obtained by his then-girlfriend.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle initially ruled Richardson was a danger to the community and ordered the man held.
Kaplan appealed that ruling and Sessions later agreed with pre-trial release.
Both Fuller and Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy have maintained the fatal shooting was no accident — a claim made by the defense.
Fuller has said the evidence shows the fatal bullet entered the crown of Pandiani’s head and went straight down before lodging. She said that was inconsistent and not plausible with Richardson’s claim he was handing the handgun to Pandiani.
