Immaculate Heart of Mary Church is closing.
The Catholic church on Lincoln Avenue will close for regular services July 2, according to Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington officials who informed parishioners in a meeting Thursday evening.
The building will remain open for weddings and funerals until the end of the year.
Monsignor John McDermott, vicar general for the diocese, cited the decline of regular parishioners in the county, a shortage of priests and the cost of operating the building as factors in the decision to close the church.
He said IHM has the smallest numbers of parishioners of the city’s three Catholic churches, which also includes Christ the King and St. Peter.
McDermott added that Monsignor Bernard Bourgeois, who serves as pastor at IHM, Christ the King and St. Patrick in Wallingford recently lost his associate pastor, leaving a vacancy the diocese was unable to fill.
“Trying to care for the three churches that he’s presently responsible for just wasn’t really tenable for the long term,” he said.
McDermott explained it made more sense geographically to close IHM rather than St. Patrick since the latter is the only Catholic church between Rutland and Manchester.
“It meets a need for people who live on the south side of Rutland County (and) down toward Bennington County,” he said.
Originally named Le Sacre Coeur de Marie, or Sacred Heart of Mary, IHM was the first church in Rutland to serve the area’s growing French-Canadian community when it opened in 1870, according to Rutland Historical Society documents.
Construction on the larger building that stands today began in 1892. The marble structure, built in the High Victorian Gothic style with a blue-gray slate roof and 170-foot-tall steeple, is a recognizable feature of the city’s skyline.
The church officially changed its name to Immaculate Heart of Mary in 1948. Around that time, masses began being offered exclusively in English rather than French.
That same year, it opened a school next door, replacing it with a modern building in 1951, which it operated until 1969. In the intervening years the building was used by Rutland City Public Schools and as a private preschool until it was sold to Housing Trust of Rutland County in 2020, which converted it into affordable housing units.
The rectory on the north side of the church was demolished last year.
McDermott said Catholic communities across the state have seen steep declines in numbers in recent decades as the population has aged.
“Funerals far, far, far outrun baptisms, which is not a very good trend,” he said.
Over the course of the 30 years McDermott’s been in the priesthood, he said there’s been about a 60% drop in regular Mass attendance statewide.
“When I was first ordained a priest, on an average weekend, 50 to 60,000 people were going to a Catholic Mass on the weekend, and now we’re about 20,000,” he said.
At IHM, Bourgeois said weekend Mass attendance has hovered around 80-90 people in recent years.
He said church attendance was getting too small to be sustainable, noting the cost of operating the physical building.
“These church buildings were not built to be efficient,” he said.
In addition to annual utilities expenses, he said the slate roof and stained-glass windows needed repairs, which he estimated could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
He also said the building required various accessibility upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities.
IHM marks the third city church to close in recent years.
The Rutland United Methodist Church closed its Williams Street building in 2017 and moved to a smaller space on Strongs Avenue, deeming its previous site too costly to operate.
Earlier this year, First Baptist Church sold its Center Street building to a private buyer, citing similar reasons.
Bourgeois acknowledged it’s never easy to close a church.
“I think churches house all of our emotions — the happiness and the joy of life, as well as the sadness and despair, at times,” he said. “These are places that people have spent some of the most important moments of their lives.”
He said he has invited IHM parishioners to join the Christ the King community, adding that the IHM choir will take over singing duties at one of Christ the King’s weekend services.
“Some of the traditions of Immaculate Heart will come in this direction,” he said. “An important aspect of closing a church is that people feel welcome somewhere else.”
Rutland resident and IHM parishioner Raymond Mooney said he was saddened but not surprised by IHM’s closure.
“It’s like an old friend passing away — you kind of expected it, but it’s still sad to hear the news,” he said.
Mooney, who attended IHM school from 1952-61, observed many milestones at the church, including his wedding, his children’s baptisms and his parents’ funerals.
He noted that he and his wife Judy’s wedding ceremony was Father Edward Mahoney’s first.
“He was as nervous as we were,” he said with a laugh.
Mooney said he hopes the community finds a use for the building.
“I hope they don’t just tear it down,” he said.
