MONTPELIER — The Vermont House Impeachment Inquiry Committee, which has been meeting behind closed doors all summer, held a brief public session Friday to announce it was ending its investigation into embattled Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie in the wake of his resignation.

"Because Mr. Lavoie has chosen to resign, the Special Committee finds that it would not be in the best interests of the State to impose additional burdens and stress on witnesses, nor to expend additional State resources involved in continuing the investigation," Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington, the chair of the committee, said.

