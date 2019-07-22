BENSON — When new sheep arrive at Pleasant Valley farm, they have at least a month to adjust to their new environment.
“They have a settling in period so we can ensure they are in the best of health,” said Dulcie Griffith, a veterinary technician and the farm’s manager. “Every day we check each animal is healthy, happy, well fed and comfortable.”
Then, the sheep are put to work. Rather than being used for meat, milk or fleece, the animals create a more complicated product: antibodies that test for serious diseases in humans.
Pleasant Valley is owned by an English company called The Binding Site, which creates laboratory tests for immunodeficiency disorders and an incurable bone marrow cancer called “multiple myeloma.”
The company’s name refers to the point of contact between the antibody and its target.
Pleasant Valley was founded in 2001 after The Binding Site’s original farm in the United Kingdom was lost to a foot-and-mouth epidemic. When Pleasant Valley opened, Griffith said they had a handful of employees and about 100 sheep. Now, they keep 2,000 sheep on 650 acres of land and employ over 50 people, including animal laboratory technicians, animal husbandry technicians and farm workers.
Together, the staff works to ensure the animals are happy and healthy because, as Griffith put it, “only healthy animals will produce the best antibodies.”
The sheep go through between two and 10 rounds of immunization in their lifetime, depending on the antibody the staff is trying to produce, and the process works similarly to vaccines in humans.
“To generate the antibodies, we immunize the sheep with very small quantities of the protein we want our reagent to measure,” Griffith said. “The sheep make antibodies to the immunization.”
The immunization process starts when the animals are walked out of the farm’s housing barn and into the working barn. They then receive the immunization injection from a team of four or five people.
“Weeks later, they will come back to the same barn with the same team members to have a small blood sample taken to determine if they are making the antibody. If they then are selected to provide an additional blood donation, they are brought inside one of our buildings where two technicians will take the blood, in a process very similar to a human blood donation,” Griffith said.
Much like human blood donors, the sheep get a snack after — high-quality hay and extra grain, Griffith said — before they are released back to the herd. The blood is sent to the UK to be processed into diagnostic tests.
After each round of immunization, the sheep get a mandatory break before the process starts again. During this break period, which can last from one to six months, Griffith said the animals are able to enjoy life on the farm.
Animal-produced antibody tests are standard in the medical industry. Griffith explained that while it is sometimes possible to use chemical or genetic tests for the diseases their company detects, antibody tests are still the norm.
Griffith said The Binding Site is involved in developing technologies that will reduce the need for animal-produced antibodies, but these new options are far from ready for regular use. Until new options enter the market, Griffith said the company’s sheep will continue to produce antibodies under the best conditions.
When sheep are no longer able to produce effective antibodies, Griffith said they have two options.
“Some of the sheep go on to be part of the breeding flock and continue to live on the farm until they die of old age,” she said. “Some sheep are euthanized using the very strict guidelines set by the American Veterinary Medical Association.”
Euthanized sheep at Pleasant Valley have an average lifespan of two years, which Griffith pointed out is 12 to 18 months longer than sheep that are raised for meat, although the average life expectancy for sheep is closer to 10 years.
Through their work, Griffith said the farm has partnered with local businesses and farms. Griffith, who grew up in Danby, understands the importance of supporting local agriculture.
“We are happy to engage with local farmers to buy feed and contract services, which in turn has provided support during some of the challenges faced in the current agricultural industry,” she said.
The Binding Site also supports research by the International Myeloma Foundation’s Black Swan initiative aimed at finding a cure for myeloma and improving early diagnosis.
“We are also involved in the development of a new technology which will bring even greater benefits to myeloma patients across America with more sensitive tests which are up to 100 times better than the current technology,” Griffith said. “It is amazing that our sheep and colleagues here in Vermont are helping to lead the world in new technologies to help patients fight cancer.”
