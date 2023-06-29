BRIDPORT — When Alejandra Perez arrived from Mexico in Vermont 14 years ago, she found it difficult to engage with her new community. Migrant women like her can feel lost, alone and in need of support so far from home.

So in 2010 she decided to build her own community — by cooking and selling authentic Mexican food outside her home. She’s open for guests every Sunday for breakfast and lunch.

