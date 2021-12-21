Downtown’s most prominent vacant storefront is slated for new life as an Indian restaurant.
Sunita Dholakia intends to open Masala Corner in the former Coffee Exchange space. Dholakia said COVID had led to some delays to work inside the building, but she hoped to be ready to open in February.
“I got equipment,” she said. “I got all the tables and chairs. The main thing is the interior.”
Dholakia is no stranger to downtown — she runs the Just Threading beauty salon on Merchants Row. Running a restaurant, though, is her “dream project.” She said she wants to bring the taste of Indian home cooking to Rutland. To get ready, two years ago she started experimenting with takeout she offered out of the Weston Marketplace, which her family owns.
“This is going to be really exciting for me,” she said. “What I miss is big taste. Wherever I go, I feel like it’s not there. When I go to big cities ... it’s so many options.”
Rutland already has one Indian Restaurant. Little Haveli, on North Main Street, offers some seating but mostly serves take-out. Dholakia said Masala Corner will be a sit-down restaurant and promises a greater variety.
“I want to put more vegetarian options,” she said. “There are so many things from India ... it has thousands and thousands of varieties. I’m going to do a mixture of every coast.”
Dholakia’s plan includes lentil and seafood curries and a range of tandoori options including chicken and fish.
The space at the corner of Center Street and Merchants Row has been vacant since the Coffee Exchange closed in early 2017.
Dholakia said she intends to initially use only the portion that housed the coffee shop, but that within a few months she hopes to expand into the space that had held Clem’s Café, where she hopes to offer a lunch buffet.
Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Nikki Hindman said that with the number of thriving pizza, burger and sandwich joints, Rutland had to be able to support two Indian restaurants.
“Variety is vital to a healthy economy, and downtown will gladly welcome another sit down option for diners,” Hindman wrote in a text message. “The DRP is thrilled ... that one of the most visible spaces in the district is already filled with a small business run by a local family that is already invested in downtown and the Rutland community.”
