Indian food will once again be one of Rutland’s take-out options this summer.
The Harchind family spent about a decade serving Indian take-out from their gas station on West Street before closing that part of the operation in 2015, citing labor issues. Rina Harchind made a return to the winter farmers’ market in 2017, and is now getting ready to open a restaurant in the vacant former bank building at 46 North Main St.
Harchind said the goal is an opening in late July or early August.
“We want to open as soon as possible,” she said, noting that some renovations would have to be done once they close on the building. Plans submitted to the Development Review Board say the only external construction anticipated is the removal of the canopy over the former ATM drive-thru.
Harchind said she has seen a huge demand while dishing out samosas at the farmers’ market.
“Now is the right time,” she said. “My son is 4 years old — I can start again because he’s in preschool.”
Harchind said the family thought the restaurant would do better separate from the gas station.
“We want some seating space for the customers, too, so they can enjoy our food and have some peace and quiet,” she said.
The plan submitted to the DRB calls for limited seating — 15 total — and no table service. The building will include what the application describes as a convenience store. Harchind said it will have not just beverage coolers but a full Indian grocery store as well.
“While people are waiting for the food they can shop, so if they need some spices or something they can get that,” she said.
Harchind said the menu will be familiar to anyone who got food from the family on West Street — chicken, lamb or vegetable curries of varying strengths, samosas and naan, along with some new additions. She said tandoori chicken will appear as a periodic special and the restaurant will serve the pakoras that have proven a hit at the farmers’ market.
“I’m definitely going to add that to the menu because it’s gluten free,” she said.
This is the third planned restaurant announced for the area. Five Guys Burgers and Fries is expected to open later this month, and Brennan Duffy, executive director of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, said a developer is still negotiating a lease with Starbucks.
“There does seem to be some renewed investment up there,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
