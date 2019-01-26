A Pittsford infant was found dead at a local day care facility on Thursday, police said.
Just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 24, police said they were called to an in-home daycare on North Street in Rutland City, where they found six-month-old Harper Rose Briar unresponsive. Police did not name the day care facility.
Police said EMS transported Briar to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Vermont State Police is investigating the incident in collaboration with the Vermont Department for Children and Families, and the Rutland City Police Department. Police said an autopsy report was conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, with results pending.
Police said the death doesn’t seem suspicious, but an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the VSP Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.