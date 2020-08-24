NORTHFIELD — Vermont State Police have sent DNA from a dead infant found in Northfield in the 1980s to a lab in the hopes of solving the case.
Police said on April 1, 1982, the body of an infant boy was found on Mill Hill Road. The baby, named “Baby Boy Doe,” was wrapped in a brown towel and sealed in a plastic trash bag.
Police said evidence showed the baby was only a few hours old and died as result of exposure to elements. The identity of the parents has yet to be discovered.
In an effort to find out who killed the baby, State Police have partnered with Parabon Nanolabs, a company based in Virginia. The lab specializes in DNA technology.
The company had set up a crowdfunding campaign to pay for the cost of the genetic testing for the baby, which is $5,300. The campaign had raised all but $3,100 and then two weeks ago an anonymous donor gave that exact amount to help the campaign reach its goal.
Detective Sgt. Angela Baker, of the State Police, said in an email Monday she had sent the DNA to the lab Monday afternoon.
“We were very pleased with how quickly Parabon was able to collect the funds necessary to for the genetic genealogy through their JusticeDrive efforts. We are appreciative of the community response around this case and the efforts made to raise the funds. We are hopeful the genetic genealogy testing will provide us with additional investigative leads so we can identify the family of Baby Boy Doe,” Baker wrote.
Wayne Dyer, of Groton, had served as a detective with the State Police until he retired in 1988. He said in an interview Monday he had worked on the case, but there weren’t any leads so the investigation didn’t go anywhere.
“We had the body and that was about it,” he said.
According to a report from the Associated Press at the time, the town held a funeral for the infant and about 80 people attended. Rev. Frank Wisner III named the baby “Matthew Isaac” because Matthew means gift of God and Isaac was the son taken to be killed by Abraham.
Dyer said he was assigned to the funeral because it was publicized so the hope was the baby’s parents might show up to mourn their child. He said he spoke to the local police chief at the time and was told everyone in attendance was a resident whom the police chief knew and there was no one new there.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.