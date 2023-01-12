A Jan. 4 open letter signed by a range of people, from teachers unions to health care providers, is urging the government to rethink OneCare Vermont after Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont announced it won’t work with the organization in 2023.
Mark Hage, Vermont-NEA director of benefit programs and VEHI Trust manager, said Thursday that the group isn’t formal enough to have a name, but it’s been talking since the pandemic began about OneCare Vermont and its impact on the state’s health care system.
In short, they’re not fans of it and want the state to go in a different direction.
“We really do think it has run its course, that it’s over, and we need to be able to say that to ourselves, as a state, and then look to the future,” said Hage.
OneCare Vermont is an accountable care organization (ACO). The concept behind them is that they work with private, commercial insurance companies as well as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to pay health care providers based on patient outcomes and the health of the communities they serve, as opposed to a fee-for-service model. The goal being healthier people spending less on health care.
OneCare Vermont hasn’t succeeded on this front, according to Julie Wasserman, a freelance health policy expert with a background in state government, who also signed the Jan. 4 letter.
“Vermont’s ACO model as currently designed is inherently flawed,” she wrote in a Dec. 9 comment to the Green Mountain Care Board. “It does not matter if the ACO has savings or losses. Either way, Vermonters foot the bill. Either way, there appears to be no net financial gain.”
On Dec. 20, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont announced that it won’t look to renew its contract with OneCare Vermont in 2023.
“Despite having collaborated with OCV every year since its inception, Blue Cross is unable to reach an agreement this year due to the lack of tangible quality outcomes, inability to bend the cost curve, and the new data approach that introduces concerns about security and privacy,” the company said in a statement. “For nearly a decade the local nonprofit health plan has led in the development of the commercial health insurance component of the Vermont All Payer Model (APM). As the first APM model is revised, improvements must be incorporated to better serve a diverse commercial population.”
Republican Gov. Phil Scott was asked about the matter in December at a regular news conference. He said his administration had only just heard about Blue Cross’ decision.
“I think it’s unfortunate that the negotiations fell through,” the governor said. “I’m going to be encouraging them, or we are going to be encouraging them, to get back to the table and try and see if we can put into place something that works for everyone.”
The Jan. 4 letter urges Scott to not bother doing that, and for the administration and the General Assembly to reconsider supporting OneCare Vermont any further.
It’s not clear whether the administration has reached out to either party beyond those comments the governor made at the news conference.
Scott administration representative Jason Maulucci stated in a Wednesday email that he doesn’t believe the administration had yet seen the group’s letter. He was forwarded a copy by the Herald.
Neither Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont nor OneCare Vermont responded to emails seeking comment on Thursday.
Note: The letter appears today on A4.
