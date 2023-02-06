Plans to have Rutland Town Fire District #1 taken over by West Rutland are advancing, with an informational meeting set for Tuesday ahead of a vote by the water district later this week.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rutland Town Hall, said Howard Burgess, chairman of the Rutland Town Fire District #1 Prudential Committee.
The vote is Thursday, also at the town hall, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The question on the ballot will be: “Shall the voters of the Rutland Town Fire District No.1 vote in favor of its Prudential Committee’s recommendation to transfer all its water distribution mains and sewer infrastructure and associated equipment and all necessary rights-of-way to the Town of West Rutland?”
According to Burgess, present at Tuesday’s meeting will be Megan Young, Sustainable Infrastructure and Management Program manager with the Agency of Natural Resources’ Water Supply Division; others from the Water Supply Division; West Rutland town officials; and Mark Youngstrom, principal engineer from Otter Creek Engineering.
The fire district has to first agree to the system being taken over, said Burgess. Should that occur, then the Town of West Rutland has to vote. He expects this will be in the summer, as there isn’t time between now and Town Meeting Day in March.
Burgess said Friday that he’s been involved with the Fire District for several decades. Volunteers manage its 25 fire hydrants and 111 connections.
“We serve a population of about 400 people … and there’s a lot going on with the Fire District to keep up with the state requirements; sampling, the day-to-day operations, it’s very difficult,” he said.
The district’s sewer lines already are served by West Rutland Department of Public Works, said Burgess. Several years ago, a water main was run from West Rutland to Center Rutland, so all that would need to happen for the change to take place, infrastructure-wise, is the addition of a pressure regulating valve.
The district, according to Burgess, is served by a well capable of pumping 60 gallons per minute. West Rutland has two wells that can pump 450 gallons per minute; it also has a large water storage tank.
Burgess said that the district’s well has been measured daily since the system was new in the 1980s, and in recent years the water level has been low.
“When that happens, instead of pumping 60 gallons a minute we have to pull it back to 25 gallons a minute, and we’ve had to conserve water during these times,” said Burgess. “With West Rutland, we wouldn’t have this problem. We’re struggling along here, and with climate change, it’s getting tougher and tougher.”
Burgess said district payers will see their rates increase some through the merger, but not by nearly as much as they would if the district ended up being the one to pay for the upgrades and upkeep required by state regulators.
“It’s a no-brainer type of thing,” said Burt McMahon, a member of the district’s Prudential Committee.
Laurie McMahon, his wife, is the district treasurer. She said they’ve been involved with it since last January, but believe this merger has been contemplated since as far back as 2018.
“I think it will go through,” she said. “I think people are aware of the situation and the benefits of joining West Rutland.”
She said she can’t speak for the people of West Rutland, she said.
“I think we’re going to do a little outreach before their vote just to let them know the benefits,” she said. “It will stabilize the rates more, I think.”
Young, from the state Water Supply Division, said on Monday she doesn’t see many mergers like this.
“They’re pretty rare, mostly because to consolidate two water systems in Vermont they need to be close by, and in Vermont that’s not usually true,” she said. “Usually there’s two towns and a mountain between them, so they don’t happen very often.”
Even small water districts carry large expenses in terms of management and infrastructure, she said. A small number of users absorbing the overhead means higher costs per connection.
