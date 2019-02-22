A public informational meeting on two bond issues placed on this year's town meeting ballot is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Rutland Intermediate School cafeteria.
Rutland City voters will be asked to approve two infrastructure bond questions during town meeting voting March 5. The first seeks $7.4 million for improvements at the wastewater treatment plant and for sewer projects on Meadow Street and the streets near the Intermediate School to reduce combined sewer overflows.
The second seeks $3 million for bridge and culvert work around Rutland.
