In the latest hiccup in the city’s water meter changeover, Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said this week that both of his department’s water meter technicians and its sole installer are all out with injuries.
Wennberg said that two of the injuries were work-related and the third was not, and characterized them as “just dumb luck.”
“Both (work-related incidents) were reinjury, an underlying injury from the past recurred or something caused it to flare up again,” he said.
The injuries come as the Department of Public Works is trying to finish converting the city to a smart meter system for water and sewer billing. The process was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wennberg said a couple hundred meters still need to be changed.
“These are the people that have waited until the bitter end to do this,” Wennberg said. “The other thing is, we have issues with the system where we have communication devices that are not communicating. We have to send people over to see what’s wrong and fix it.”
Wennberg said a seasonal employee who normally just works for the summer is retraining to take over some of the duties, and employees in the water-distribution division, normally busy with tasks like installing hydrants and repairing leaks, have been diverted when needed.
“We’re scrambling to try to keep up with this,” he said. “We’ve pirated everybody from that group from time to time to backstop this.”
Wennberg said he wants to avoid rescheduling appointments for meter replacements at this stage in the project.
“If it’s on the calendar, it’s going to happen if I have to do it,” he said.
On the bright side, Wennberg said, the system is far enough along that it is capable of relieving some of the pressure from the absences. With bills about to go out, Wennberg said his office is about to get numerous calls questioning charges. Previously, an employee would have had to physically go to the location to download data from the meter. Now, he said, hour-by-hour usage is at his fingertips for roughly 90% of the system.
Also, Wennberg said the city has just enabled a feature where users can sign up for an immediate email when their water-use pattern indicates a leak.
“People can get control over this stuff,” he said. “I looked at a list and its detected 422 suspected leaks since Sept. 22. Some of them are kind of marginal, but some are through the roof. I’ve already called one restaurant owner. ... This is really, really powerful stuff.”
