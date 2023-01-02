A Burlington area man remains in critical condition after a savage beating at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans last week, officials said.
Inmate Jeffrey Hall, 55, was admitted to the intensive care unit at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington following the prison attack on Dec. 22, officials said. Hall remains in critical condition, a hospital spokesman said.
The name of the assault suspect, who shared the cell with Hall, is being withheld for the time being, officials said.
State police confirmed Friday they have made no arrests in the nine-day-old case.
Prison guards found Hall badly beaten in his cell and he was initially taken to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans and later transferred to the Burlington hospital, the Vermont Corrections Department said.
The DOC said the Vermont State Police and Defender General’s Office were notified of the incident under standard protocols.
DOC Commissioner Nick Deml said the attack involved one inmate on another inmate.
Prison Superintendent Gregory Hale and Deml both said guards reacted quickly to attend to Hall.
They both said no known weapon was involved.
The DOC said the state police would be handling future news coverage.
State police in St. Albans said Friday afternoon the investigation was continuing and had nothing new to provide.
Hall had been jailed for almost six weeks on charges of operating without the owner’s consent, false information to police and petty larceny in North Burlington, records show.
One day after the prison attack the criminal court in Burlington agreed to strike the earlier cash bail order, records show.
Hall was released from state custody on conditions.
Until the cash bail order was struck, correctional officers had been required to guard Hall at the hospital even though he was in no shape to flee.
Deml said with the Corrections Department now in the background, he is waiting for an update from Vermont State Police, which is the lead investigating agency.
Deml said the Corrections Department will do an internal administrative review of the incident — separate from the VSP investigation.
