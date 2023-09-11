The investigation into the death of Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen is expected to conclude in October, or possibly early November, Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said Monday.

Tate Rheaume is charged with grossly negligent operation with death resulting and attempting to elude police with death resulting in the crash that killed Ebbighausen in July. Sullivan spoke Monday in Rutland County criminal court during a status conference — the first hearing in the case since Rheaume, who is free on $100,000 bail, was arraigned. The charges carry a potential combined maximum of 30 years in prison.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

