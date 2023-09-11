The investigation into the death of Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen is expected to conclude in October, or possibly early November, Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said Monday.
Tate Rheaume is charged with grossly negligent operation with death resulting and attempting to elude police with death resulting in the crash that killed Ebbighausen in July. Sullivan spoke Monday in Rutland County criminal court during a status conference — the first hearing in the case since Rheaume, who is free on $100,000 bail, was arraigned. The charges carry a potential combined maximum of 30 years in prison.
The purpose of the hearing was to establish a discovery schedule for the proceedings, something Sullivan said was difficult to do until the investigators concluded their work. Defense Attorney Sean Milligan concurred and said he would not object to setting another hearing in 45 to 60 days. Judge Cortland Corsones said he would schedule the hearing. Details of the remaining investigative work were not discussed.
Ebbighausen was 19 when she joined the Rutland City Police Department in April. She had completed part-time certification and was scheduled to attend the Vermont Police Academy for full-time certification later in the year. She came from a family of police officers, and her grandfather had served as chairman of the police commission.
Ebbighausen and her training officer were responding to a burglary call and driving up Woodstock Avenue, according to court records, when Tate, who allegedly was fleeing the scene after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, crossed the center line coming the other way in order to pass a car and collided with Ebbighausen’s cruiser head-on. Rheaume’s truck also his another cruiser that was following behind Ebbighausen’s, according to police.
Rheaume allegedly told police he was trying to get away because he was worried getting arrested would hurt his chances of joining the U.S. Marine Corps.
Neither Ebbighausen nor her training officer were wearing seatbelts, police said. Ebbighausen was ejected from the cruiser, according to affidavits, and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other police officers were injured, police said, as was Rheaume.
Ebbighausen is the first Rutland City police officer to be killed in the line of duty.