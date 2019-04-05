IRA - Route 133 in the area of Pyka Road was closed for about 90 minutes Thursday afternoon because the wind had knocked down trees and wire, according to Vermont State Police.
The road closure was reported around 3:45 p.m. A follow-up statement, sent around 5:15 p.m., said the road had been re-opened to all traffic.
Police said Green Mountain Power had been called to remove the trees and wires from the road.
The notice was sent out to warn drivers they should expect delays in the area.
