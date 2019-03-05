IRA — Voters in Ira approved the school and municipal budget from the floor on Monday.
Voters approved a municipal budget of $264,078 and a school budget of $657,529.
The municipal budget increased $15,605, or 6.2 percent, over the current budget of $249,103, but the amount to be raised by taxes for the new budget is $131,927, a decrease of $55,276, or about 42 percent less than this year's amount to be raised by taxes of $187,203.
In Ira, voters are asked to support a budget made up from the general fund and the highway fund.
The approved school budget is 4.6 percent less than the current school budget of $709,586
All ballot articles were approved from the floor, according to Karen Davis, the town clerk in Ira.
There were no contested races, but Steve Martelle appeared to have won a three-year seat on the Select Board with 14 write-in votes. There was no candidate on the ballot for the position.
- Patrick McArdle
