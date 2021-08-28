I call it Irene PTSD — and I suspect that many other Vermonters experience it too. It’s that auto-response to heavy rains or winds, like I felt while camping alongside a wilderness lake last week, awakened by the din of torrential rains pounding upon my tent. I got that familiar adrenaline rush, sweat trickling down my back, my heart beating rapidly in my throat, while my brain frantically plotted possible escape routes in the event of the unexpected.
On Aug. 28, 2011, that same sleepless anxiety kept me awake throughout the night as Tropical Storm Irene pounded Vermont. I was serving as the deputy secretary of Vermont Agency of Transportation when the storm struck and spent the night monitoring radio calls from VTrans workers as they called in roads and bridges that we had “lost.” I was also receiving text messages from neighbors wading through chest-deep water as they evacuated their Waterbury homes.
Although that night the national media claimed the storm “missed” us, they failed to notice, that storm — which was predicted to decimate NYC — had veered inland as a tropical storm dumping up to 11 inches of water as it hovered over our Brave Little State. By morning, 600 miles of roads and hundreds of bridges were damaged throughout Vermont, 13 communities were completely cut off and over 7,000 Vermonters were in need of assistance.
The media did take notice of what happened next: Vermonters rolled up their sleeves, dug out their neighbors, and put our shattered state back together in record time. Gov. Peter Shumlin ordered us to reconnect isolated towns within 48 hours and restore all major roads before winter — and we did. In late December 2011, I felt emotion, relief and pride in the Herculean efforts of AOT “road heroes” and ordinary Vermonters as we reopened VT 107, a road that had literally vanished under raging flood waters 4 months earlier. It was the last severed state highway to be restored. I was subsequently deployed as Vermont’s Irene Recovery Officer for two years, following Neale Lunderville, who served in this role for the first 4 months of the disaster response.
Our state rallying cry for Irene recovery was to “build back stronger”; and we accomplished this on many fronts. Our “Vermont Strong” spirit led our recovery, and Vermonters throughout the state stepped up in inspiring ways to help their neighbors retrieve their future. State and local government learned how to work together for a stronger recovery; and our communities valiantly sought to “leave no Vermonter behind”.
Resilient, yet increasingly vulnerable
So what did we learn from this disaster?
First, understanding that Irene was a climate-induced weather event, we learned that we needed to fight for the federal recovery resources in order to withstand future storm intensity and frequency. We secured federal funds to rebuild roads, bridges and culverts to a higher standard and to rebuild storm resilient structures, including the Waterbury state office complex.
Second, we learned that many communities are vulnerable and need to take strategic steps to address this. Vermont invested in a “home buyout” program to move people from harm’s way in high-hazard areas. The ANR adopted new standards for infrastructure repair and river restoration. To reduce the destructive velocity of heavy rainfall Vermont has invested in new strategies and in conserving floodplain along river corridors to enable flooding in safe places in order to protect human habitat. State and local agencies have developed maps to better predict future storm impacts and plans for reducing risks from those storms.
However, in spite of these efforts, our investments remain a drop in the bucket as we confront a much larger vulnerability. The recently released (6th) Climate Assessment by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has shown the dire implications of our current trajectory. This report links current extreme climate and weather events (heat, drought, fires and floods) to human-caused fossil-fuel induced climate change. It suggests the climate is changing more rapidly and projects that warming will continue for 30 years regardless of our efforts to stop its course. This is why the UN secretary general calls the report a “Code Red for Humanity.”
This is the most important lesson of Irene: The climate is rapidly changing, and we must act now to avoid an irreversible climate crisis. We must accelerate mitigation strategies and also plan for more extensive adaptation measures, including those which prioritize historically marginalized Vermonters who are the most vulnerable to climate shocks.
Hope in our VT Strong Spirit The most enduring lesson of Irene for me is what I saw of the resilience and compassion of Vermonters. I was, and am, deeply inspired by the dedication, sacrifice, determination and selflessness of Vermonters everywhere. Our connections to one another — that willingness to volunteer, to help to donate and to sacrifice — leaves me grateful and hopeful.
I see Irene’s mark in our state’s exemplary response to COVID-19. Our best-in-the-nation vaccination rate is another sign of what is possible when we all look out for each other and “row in the same direction.”
I am inspired by the words of Calvin Coolidge as he surveyed a state in despair after the Great Flood of 1927. Many disasters and a century later, these words still rings true and give me hope: “I love Vermont because of her hills and valleys, her scenery and invigorating climate, but most of all, because of her indomitable people … If the spirit of liberty should vanish in other parts of the union and support of our institutions should languish, it could all be replenished from the generous store held by the people of this brave little state of Vermont.”
Sue Minter was the state’s Irene Recovery Officer.
