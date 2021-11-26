Joe Shakett said he wasn’t sure how much of his Black Friday shopping was happening in Rutland.
“We’re going everywhere,” he said as he paused outside Dick’s Sporting Goods. “We’re probably going to make our way to Burlington — Burlington or New York.”
Shakett was looking for Christmas presents and he said shoes were at the top of his list.
“They’re into outfits now,” he said of his children. “Usually it’s clothes — designer clothes if possible.”
Shakett said he usually makes trips to the outlets in New York for major shopping expeditions.
Bradley Moulton lives in Lebanon, New Hampshire — another shopping destination for many locals — but was in Rutland on Friday after having spent Thanksgiving with his girlfriend’s family. He said they were surprised by the seeming lack of Black Friday sales, but their children were at least getting their Christmas shopping done.
“I’m shopping for other people,” declared 8-year-old Wyatt Moulton as he held a dollar bill destined for the Salvation Army donation pot outside Walmart.
Moulton said the hardest person for him to shop for was his mother, for whom he was hoping to find a pair of “angel earrings.”
Shakett and others said Black Friday — the biggest shopping day of the year and traditionally an occasion for significant sales among retailers — was different with Diamond Run Mall gone.
“When I went downtown myself, it was very difficult to find parking in the Walmart parking lot, but I didn’t see a lot of people wandering around,” said Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR). “I think the landscape has changed and there’s very much an online opportunity at the moment. The specialty shops will do just fine. Walmart will be busy. Do we need more shops? I think the question is, will the shops be sustainable?
Downtown participates in Small Business Saturday this weekend — a localcentric answer to Black Friday — with a a series of sales, giveaways and pop-up events.
Nate Callahan, who said he was hoping to find shoes and maybe a couple of hats, said he lived in Rutland not for the shopping, but “the scenery.”
“The fall,” he said. “The way it looks.”
