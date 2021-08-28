BERLIN — Their memories of the night the Dog River ran wild through Weston’s Mobile Home Park vary because of their vantage points, but 10 years after Tropical Storm Irene forced them, and dozens of their neighbors to start from scratch, Diane Graham, Fred Churchill and Robert Goodell agree on one thing: “It could happen again.”
But they are hoping not. All three are among those who opted to return to the flood-ravaged section of the 83-lot park that has been on Route 12 since 1968 and was briefly washed away by the August-ending storm in 2011. They are also among the few pre-Irene tenants who remain in the resurrected park that is now cooperatively owned by its residents.
In a decade, the lawns are back, and the lots are all full at Weston’s and while most of the park’s residents don’t remember a time when they weren’t, Graham, Churchill and Goodell all do.
Goodell will tell you there’s something about “wading through waist-deep water that stinks of raw sewage and kerosene” that sticks with you, but it takes a backseat to his view of Weston’s when the storm was over and the water receded.
“The devastation was everywhere,” Goodell said of his 4 a.m. view of Weston’s from the hillside road where he spent the night in one of two cars he moved to high ground at the rear of the park when it was clear that making an exit on Route 12 wouldn’t be possible.
Goodell recalls slogging through several inches of muck and silt that coated the park from one end of the other, grabbing a ladder from his shed and climbing into his mobile home that took on 18 inches of water.
Both sets of stairs were washed away by the floodwaters; the propane tank was toppled and barely clinging to its copper tubing; his sturdy shed was still standing, but it had company.
“There were sheds all over the place,” said Goodell, who watched the park flood in real time.
When Goodell moved his cars, the water was perhaps 10 inches deep, when he waded back to aid to elderly neighbors a few minutes later, there was more than a foot.
The water was knee-deep when Goodell got the disoriented couple in their vehicle and coached them to drive slowly so the engine wouldn’t stall; it was waist deep when he doubled back to grab the medications they had left behind.
That was all in the span of 20 minutes — long after Churchill hopped into his Dodge Dakota truck when the water was up to the floor boards, and it was pretty clear it would keep coming.
“It was like watching the tide come in,” said Churchill.
Churchill remembers his lawn becoming an outdoor clearing house for cleaning supplies and other items donated to park residents as they wrestled with what to do with their flooded trailers in the immediate aftermath of the storm.
Graham, who spotted the water rising in a nearby field before it crossed Route 12, was one of them.
“I saw it coming, so I got my dog and grabbed a few things and left,” recalled Graham.
At the time, Graham’s mother had recently moved into a nursing home and Graham still had access to her apartment on Northfield Street.
The timing couldn’t have been better. When Graham returned to the park the next day, she learned she would need a place to stay.
“I was shocked,” she said, noting the water made it all the way up the windows of her mobile home, tipping appliances and furniture and destroying belongings.
“It was just horrible,” she said.
At the time, the park was owned by Ellery Packard, who tackled the daunting task of cleaning up and repopulating a park that was largely destroyed by the flood. It was a process that required waiting for dozens of abandoned mobile homes to be dismantled and trucked off to the landfill before Packard could seriously get started.
What began as a lot-by-lot endeavor — one of them reclaimed by Churchill; another grabbed by Goodell — eventually morphed into restoring the park one road at a time. Irene had wiped out three roads.
Churchill never considered leaving, and the way he tells the story, he never really did.
Though his mobile home was moved across Second Street so the pad could be elevated and the lot prepped, Churchill, a former farmer, used huge barn fans and a generator to dry it out. He “camped” in it while he and his crafty nephew completed extensive repairs.
The mobile home needed a lot of work, but Churchill, who now works at Vermont Creamery, said it has long since been repaired, re-sided and returned to his old address.
Goodell at least considered a move — possibly to Florida — but while staying with his brother in Barre, he instead decided to buy a new mobile home and return to Weston’s to claim a spacious corner lot at the end of Third Street.
Goodell’s was the first new mobile home to be placed in the park; he moved in three months after the flood.
By the 8-month mark, there were18 rented lots; by the one-year anniversary of the storm, the park was approaching 50% occupancy.
Count Graham among those who had returned by then. Leveraging money she received from the Federal Emergency Agency, and a grant she received from the Vermont Disaster Relief Fund thanks to a $1 million donation made by developer Tony Pomerleau, Graham was able to buy a new home.
Unlike Goodell, Graham moved back to her old lot, which she laments has fewer trees than it did before the big storm.
Graham said that isn’t an improvement but, like Goodell and Churchill, pointed to upgrades designed to limit the damage caused by future flooding.
The pads beneath mobile homes were elevated to meet FEMA standards; and propane tanks are bolted to cement pads that were installed after the flood.
The changes should help and were a big reason residents entertained forming a cooperative to buy the park from Packard for $2.1 million. That deal was finalized in December 2017. The park has been cooperatively run ever since.
Dave Sawyer is among the park’s post-Irene residents — one who has served as a member of the cooperative’s board and as its vice president and president. Now a town selectman, Sawyer is no longer a member of the board, but instead is serving as its operations manager.
The park, Sawyer said, is in good shape, improvements continue to be made, and money is being set aside annually for future improvements, including an upgrade to the water system.
Sawyer said he is aware of the 10-year-old flood and of improvements designed to limit damage in the future.
So are Graham, Churchill and Goodell, who say they are hopeful they will help if an Irene-like storm and the chain of events that accompanied it, were to happen again.
“A 17-foot wall of water just charged down the Dog River Valley area and obliterated everything in its path,” Goodell said. “There’s not much you can do to stop that.”
It’s why Goodell said he notices periods of persistent rain, and has to remind himself when the river is swollen that it’s still a long way from his doorstep.
“You always have that thought in the back of your mind,” he said.
Graham agreed. “Every time we get a heavy rain, I’ll keep an eye on the field across the road,” she said.
Churchill views what happened to Weston’s 10 years ago as something of a fluke — a perfect storm of events that coupled a persistent heavy rain with a river channel clogged with debris that eventually let loose with a vengeance.
Could it happen again?
Churchill considered the question while standing in the same spot where he watched in disbelief as the Dog River rolled across Route 12 and was up to his ankles before he decided he’d better grab some essentials and beat feet. “It could,” he replied. “I just hope I’m not here if it does.”
