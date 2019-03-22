CLARENDON — Local road foremen say mud season is going to be muddier than usual this year.
“People haven’t experienced anything like this in 20 years,” said Clarendon Road Commissioner Cash Ruane in a phone interview on Friday.
He said this winter was an unusual one, with the ground repeatedly freezing and thawing.
“The thing that would help is for people to stay off the dirt roads, find a different route if possible,” he said, adding that some of the dirt road traffic is people from other towns on their way through Clarendon.
While every dirt road is affected, Ruane said South Creek Road, East Tinmouth Road and West Tinmouth Road are particularly muddy at the moment.
“We are in it now, and I think it’s going to be an extended season,” he said.
The town always sets aside funds for mud season road repairs, Ruane said, but he knows the town is already over-budget. He said he hasn’t looked up how much the town has overspent yet, and was busy Friday while the skies dropped several inches of heavy, wet snow.
According to draft minutes of Monday’s Wallingford Select Board meeting, Wallingford Road Commissioner Phil Baker told the board he anticipates this being one of the worst mud seasons the town has experienced in years. He told the board he expects things to get worse before they get better, but the town’s road crew has been working hard every day to keep the roads passable.
Calls to Baker and the Town Garage weren’t returned on Friday.
“Yes, sir, it’s been a mess,” said Frank Sears, a Tinmouth selectman, in a phone interview.
“With all the rain we had and the way the thaw happened here, I personally think that’s the cause of all this mess,” he said.
He said he doesn’t think Tinmouth’s roads are as bad as they are in some other places.
“I don’t know anywhere that’s under budget for highway maintenance,” he said.
Ron Kelley, road foreman in Poultney, said the town’s 55 miles of dirt roads have gone from frozen to mud within the past week. He said lots of rain in the fall seeped deep into the ground, froze and is now thawing. He said about $4,500 has been spent on crushed stone
Outside town road commissioners and select boards, few keep a tab on Vermont’s dirt road conditions. Amy Tatko, public outreach manager for the Agency of Transportation, said the AOT mainly handles state-owned paved roads. Those in the office at the National Weather Service in Burlington said they had no resident experts on the weather’s impact on dirt roads.
Dean Mudgett, director of communications and marketing with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, said his group hasn’t received any specific complaints or concerns from its members about this year’s mud season, though he’s heard it’s expected to be severe.
Bob Greene, an employee of Wallingford Crushed Stone, which among other things supplies crushed stone to towns for road repairs, said Friday demand for material has been high during the past week. The company has been keeping up with demand, but things have been busy.
