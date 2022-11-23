Center Street is getting a little more Italian.
Jay Sabataso has announced plans to open Giuseppe’s Italian Market on 26 Center St., a space that was occupied by Ernie’s Hand Carved until the sandwich shop moved across the street.
Center Street is getting a little more Italian.
Jay Sabataso has announced plans to open Giuseppe’s Italian Market on 26 Center St., a space that was occupied by Ernie’s Hand Carved until the sandwich shop moved across the street.
The shop, named for Sabataso’s grandfather and founder of The Palms, will sell grab-and-go meals and various Italian specialty items.
Sabataso said he’d had inquiries from prospective tenants but that he thought the shop was the best long-term fit for the location.
“It’s more of a family-friendly type of market,” he said. “It’s retail, getting more foot traffic. We’ve got a beautiful toy store across the street, a plant store, some other stores. I felt like it’s a niche, something lacking in Rutland.”
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously on Monday to award the project $5,000 from the city’s Business Incentive Assistance Program. There was no debate, and the only comment was a “yahoo!” from Alderwoman Sharon Davis.
Sabataso said the grab-and-go meals will be similar to what his restaurant, Taso on Center, offered during the pandemic, with hot lunch specials available daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as one-pot heat-and-serve options like risotto and soups.
Italian specialty products will include pasta, tomatoes, olives, olive oil, vinegar, canned fish, specialty drinks and candies. Some bulk products will be available, like 10- and 20-pound bags of pasta.
“There’ll be a very small selection of wine and a very small selection of Vermont beers,” he said. “You’ll be able make your own gift baskets. We’ll have a lot of charcuterie meats and cheeses.”
Sabataso said he is aiming to open the first week of December.
“It has been very, very slow getting products in,” he said on Wednesday. “We had one truck come in today. Another truck that’s supposed to come in is still in New York on a container ship.”
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
