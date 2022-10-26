CASTLETON — It’ll be a while yet before town zoning officials come out with a new decision on the highly contentious Sand Hill Road project.
After a long meeting on Tuesday where the Development Review Board heard from the developers, engineers and project neighbors, it went into a deliberative session — one that will be continued on Nov. 10, according to an email from Pat Keller, the board chair.
The project is a 99-unit housing facility for older folks who need some assistance in their daily routines.
It’s controversial because its neighbors say it doesn’t fit the character of the area and would be an overall burden on the town’s resources.
The Development Review Board approved the project a few months ago, but didn’t allow it to include a memory care unit, something the developers have said is essential.
The DRB also placed some requirements on the project’s sewer infrastructure, which the developers also have asked be reconsidered.
The developer is Dousevicz Inc. with Hale Resources handling the permitting and planning phases.
The centerpiece of the reconsideration request is the memory care unit.
According to Hale Resources, the DRB’s decision says the memory care unit is non-residential because residents won’t be doing their own cooking, making the project a “nursing home” and therefore not allowed in that area.
According to Hale, the memory care unit will be licensed as a residential care home, not a nursing home. It claims the state draws distinctions between the two and that protections are in place for what it and Dousevicz Inc. seeks to build.
“Briefly stated, a residential care home provides a residence — as the name suggests — to persons who are not able to live entirely independently, while a nursing home provides medical, health-related, and rehabilitative care,” states Hale Resources. It argues that state law holds residential care homes are “residential” for zoning purposes.
The memory care unit is essential, according to Hale, because it will allow the project’s residents to “age in place” and not have to go looking for other accommodations should their cognitive abilities begin to decline.
“My understanding here is you’ve got people in a memory care unit that are locked down in a room that are going to cook for themselves?” said Walter Fabian, who lives across from the proposed project. “That just sounds idiotic. It doesn’t sound safe, either.”
Meredith Fabian, his wife, added that it sounds like a loophole in the law to call this facility something other than a nursing home.
Liz MacKay, acting chair of the town’s planning commission, said, “This facility is what we determined a planned unit development (PUD) to be.”
Residents raised other concerns about the project, with some claiming it will hurt their property values. Others said the cost to the people living there will result in only wealthy outsiders being able to afford it.
Regarding the sewer infrastructure, Hale wants the DRB to rethink its decision to require a bond and a biosolid grinder, arguing that town officials have said the sewer lines can handle the project; the grinder isn’t necessary, Hale says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.