Jack Healy is finally getting to sleep in.
The Rutland Radio personality signed off from the WSYB morning show last week, retiring from roughly a half-century on the local airwaves.
"I'd been thinking for about a year or so I would do it," he said. "With the fact we had the quarantine and everything, I figured it might as well be now."
Healy said he'll still fill in now and then when he's needed, and that he intends to keep doing play-by-play announcing - at least once there are local sports again.
"I'll do that until I feel like I can't any more," he said. "I haven't lost my enthusiasm for that. As far as the morning show and getting up - I was getting tired."
Healy said he would wake up at 2:30 a.m. to be at work at 3:30 a.m., which was hard even when he hadn't been up the previous night calling a late game.
"Believe me, it beats work," he said. "It's not like I had to be out and doing manual labor, but it did get tiring at times. ... You never get used to being up that early."
Brian Collamore arrived in Rutland a year after Healy and started work at a rival radio station. He said the two "flipped" between stations during the next several years, until one day in 1995 when they were placed together on WSYB's morning show, a spot they would share for two decades.
"He's been able to touch thousands of individuals and families, primarily through sports and sporting-related events," Collamore said. "Through the decades, moms and dads have been thrilled - and I'm one of them - to hear his enthusiastic play-by-play of their sons' and daughters' games."
Collamore said Healy set the bar for local sports announcing and sports coverage.
"He's singular in the sense that I've never met anybody who loves his job more," Collamore said. "Nobody covers the local sports scene better. Nobody ever will."
Healy grew up in Topsfield, Massachusetts, outside Boston. He said he remembered coming up to Vermont to ski and wondering, "Who would live here?" He always had a particular career in mind.
"From the time I can remember, I always wanted to be a sportscaster," he said. "I admired the Boston teams and all the announcers."
Healy did make an attempt a business school, he said, but didn't like it, switching to a broadcasting school instead. He said when he graduated, he sent out more than 40 letters seeking work and got three replies. He interviewed for a job he wanted in Massachusetts but didn't get it, landing in Ticonderoga, New York, instead.
He worked in Ticonderoga for a year, and then Keene, New Hampshire, for a year before he got his first job in Rutland in 1971. While he wasn't here the entire time, Healy said that in the next 49 years, he was never away for long.
"I had a couple times I went to Burlington and changed my mind," he said. "I was sort of homesick for here. I guess I always have been. ... I took off for a couple years to work for the Northeast Sports Network."
For much of his life, Healy said, his goal was to work in Boston.
"For some reason, it just didn't work out," he said. "I guess I was just meant to be here."
