From the dashboard of a car cruising down a country road comes a voice-over: “It’s probably easy to see how I ended up in country music, growing up here.”
The video was posted by Rutland-bred country musician Jacob Rice recently. In the 10 short years since Rice graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, he has made a name for himself as a country artist in the country-music capital of the country, Nashville, Tennessee, where he moved not long ago.
Rice will be back in Rutland this week to open for Jake Owen at the Vermont State Fair on Saturday at 7 p.m.
“I write songs for a lot of rising stars in country music,” he said in a phone interview Monday, and was recently named to BMI’s “Next Big Wave” of country-music songwriters.
But Rice is not a “lunchpail” songwriter, he said.
“A lot of the publishers and labels say ‘lunchpail songwriter,’” Rice explained, “(meaning) somebody who has no interest in being an artist. The publisher finds artists for them to write with five days a week, and that’s what they do.”
“If you’re an artist and a songwriter like I am, you’re really focused on launching your artist career, but you have the skills to be a successful songwriter (as well),” he said.
He got a break when he moved to Los Angeles after high school and waited on the table of someone who would change his life.
“I met a guy named Kevin Bard, who became my songwriting mentor,” Rice recalled. “Kevin wrote the songs ‘Just the Way God Made You’ by Parmalee and ‘How Not To’ by Dan + Shay, which both went number one on country radio. I was waiting his table at Benihana and they were talking about songs and songwriting.”
Rice overheard the conversation and was brave enough to approach Bard, who offered Rice his email.
“He mentored me for years as I was learning to write songs and it really changed my life because I got to learn from somebody who knew what they were doing,” he said. “The first thing that Kevin taught me was write 100 songs a year, and you’ll get better and better. You’re really working a muscle.”
But if you go back a little further, the seed was planted with Rice’s father. Growing up in the Wallingford area, his dad, a carpenter with a passion for songwriting, saw that Rice had an interest when he was 13.
“He taught me my first three chords: the G, the C and the D,” Rice said. “We used to drive around to local churches and perform songs (we) wrote together, and that’s kind of what started it all for me.”
Today he writes full time with various musicians, as well as with outlets like Songfinch, a service that creates personalized, radio-quality songs for special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.
In 2020, Rice had meetings set up with two major record labels for his solo career, scheduled on April 4 and 5.
“It was not meant to be because my meetings were right as COVID rained down,” he said. “And it was actually good because I really got to discover myself in these years that I’ve been in Nashville and really be part of the Nashville country-music community.”
Rice is looking forward to his hometown show this weekend, where he will perform songs from his latest album, “Open Tabs at Empty Bars.”
“The famous country music thing is three chords of the truth,” he said about his songwriting process. “And I would definitely say that honesty always wins when it comes to songwriting.”
“The number-one thing for my process is keeping a notepad in my phone and just writing down ideas, little inspirations, things that people say, things you see, things that happen.”
“When I lost those record-deal opportunities during the beginning of COVID, I came back to Vermont,” Rice said. “There’s a song (I wrote then) that really changed everything for me called ‘Leave Me Home.’ If it wasn’t for that song, if it wasn’t for my home state of Vermont, I wouldn’t be where I am today. That song won me my first award with the Bluebird Café, and that kind of started everything.”
“Performing at the Vermont State Fair is a dream come true,” he added. “I want to thank The Paramount Theater, the Rutland community and Jake Owen’s team for giving me this incredible opportunity! I believe in Rutland and hope to inspire a whole new generation of music in a town with a history of it.”
Jake Owen will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Vermont State Fair in Rutland with Jacob Rice opening. Gates open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets only left are $45-$55 plus tax available at www.paramountvt.org. online.