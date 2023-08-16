Jacob Rice

Rutland area-native Jacob Rice will open for Jake Owen at the Vermont State Fair on Saturday.

 Provided photo

From the dashboard of a car cruising down a country road comes a voice-over: “It’s probably easy to see how I ended up in country music, growing up here.”

The video was posted by Rutland-bred country musician Jacob Rice recently. In the 10 short years since Rice graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, he has made a name for himself as a country artist in the country-music capital of the country, Nashville, Tennessee, where he moved not long ago.

