WATERBURY — The ninth annual Jake's Day Event hosted by the National Wild Turkey Federation returns to the Waterbury Fish and Game Club on April 20.
All youth hunters ages 17 and under are welcome to enjoy lunch and activities from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., including prizes, target practice, and a lesson in preserving turkey tails.
The day is sponsored by the 'Lake Champlain Longbeards' group, and admission is $10 per youth, which will include a T-shirt and a youth membership.
Pre-registration is required by April 5, and interested parties can contact Ron Lafreniere at ronlafreniere@outdrs.net.
