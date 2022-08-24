HARDWICK — Federal, state and local authorities arrested an out-of-state man in Hardwick on Wednesday morning on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington, D.C.
Brian Preller, 32, is charged in a three-count criminal complaint with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, federal court records show.
He rented a car in Leesburg, Florida, from Jan. 5-8, 2021, to get to Washington, D.C., for the rally, court papers show.
SWAT teams from the FBI and Vermont State Police, along with Hardwick Police were part of the early morning raiding party on West Hill Road, officials said.
It was not immediately known why Preller was in Vermont.
Preller is due to have a removal hearing in U.S. District Court in Rutland this afternoon.
The FBI in Albany did not respond to a request for comment on the bureau-led raid.
A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Nikolas "Kolo" Kerest in Burlington referred questions about the case to Washington, D.C.
A 41-page FBI affidavit outlines some of the conduct by Preller and shows color images that are reportedly of him.
FBI Special Agent Clarke Burns said Preller wore a tactical vest armor that indicated "B Squad" on the back. He also wore clothes that indicated he was a "Waterboarding Instructor," Burns wrote his Aug. 16 complaint.
Images show him with a long, black walking stick.
Preller is one of five persons charged in the criminal complaint, but four names are blacked out in the court file.
Arrests reportedly were going to be undertaken for others on Wednesday.
This article will be updated.
(2) comments
More of our tax payers dollars wasted .when will the FBI go after the real criminals....the US government
Irony is dead.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.