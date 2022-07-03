It all began with a brief item in the Burlington Free Press (July 17, 1909): “Prejudice Shown to Colored Troops.”
The item in question: "Race prejudice has become evident since the colored troopers arrived at Fort Ethan Allen and promises to become more violent when the full regiment arrives. White people have left various restaurants when the eating houses were invaded by the Colored contingent in Winooski, when some of the white troopers rounded up the colored boys, put them in a car and sent them to the post. People are now crying for 'Jim Crow' cars to run between here and Fort Ethan Allen."
The notion that a northern city in a state that had been famous for its abolitionist sympathies during the Civil War would now demand segregated trolley cars, was beyond the sensibilities of most Vermonters — and most Americans. The short piece attracted national attention with newspapers, especially, in the deep south, sneering at the glaring hypocrisy rearing its head in northern New England.
The affair reminded many of the Brownsville, Texas, incident three years earlier, when another regiment of Buffalo Soldiers was falsely incriminated in a disturbance which resulted in the murder of a white bartender and a police officer in the south Texas town. Although white residents planted evidence to incriminate the soldiers, they were completely exonerated.
After the Civil War, cavalry regiments comprised of African-American soldiers were organized and often sent west to provide defense against indigenous tribes defending their lands against white settlers. The nickname “Buffalo Soldiers” had been given to the troops by Apache warriors, according to the National Park Service, who “called them 'buffalo soldiers,' because they had curly, kinky hair ... like bison.”
The 10th Cavalry had most recently been in Cuba and the Philippines during the Spanish American War where they joined Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders in the charge up San Juan Hill. Their posting to Fort Ethan Allen would be their first assignment in New England. In fact, according to the Montpelier Argus, it was “the first time negro soldiers will occupy a northern fort.” By the end of July, the Regiment was at full strength with 750 black troops — the largest community of African-Americans ever seen in Vermont.
When the 10th Cavalry returned from the Philippines by ship, the troops were feted at a celebration in New York City’s Harlem. David Work’s 2005 article in Vermont History recounts their “welcome home” reception.
From the account: "A large crowd of cheering blacks awaited their arrival at the pier and the next day the Tenth paraded through the city. As ticker tape and streamer showered upon them, the African American troopers marched down Wall Street, then up Broadway, and on to City Hall Park. New York’s streets seemed alive with cheering crowds, black and white. The remarkable day ended with a banquet, speeches, and a vaudeville show, and early the next morning the Tenth Cavalry proceeded to its new post, Fort Ethan Allen, Vermont."
Work goes on to explain that the arrival of 750 cavalry troops was just half of the African-American contingent arriving in the Queen City that July.
He writes: "The actual number of African-Americans arriving in Burlington was far higher because the regiment had a large camp following that included wives, children, and other relatives as well as businessmen, gamblers, prostitutes and the usual assortment of disreputable characters that followed all army regiments."
The suggestion that Burlington would introduce segregated streetcars provoked an immediate and hostile response. Lucius Bigelow lived on Church Street and was angry and incredulous. Bigelow had risked everything for the cause of abolition. He had been a stalwart conductor on Vermont’s Underground Railroad and had even risked his reputation and well-being when he joined Rev. Joshua Young in paying respects to John Brown at the abolitionist’s funeral near Lake Placid. When the Civil War began, Bigelow enlisted in the Fifth Infantry. Discharged with a disability, Bigelow continued to live in Burlington and was active in the G.A.R. Having witnessed the dedication and sacrifice of his friends and fellow Vermonters, he was heartbroken to see the spirit of the cause abandoned by bigots.
In a letter to the Burlington Free Press, he defiantly opined: "No manly Vermonter wants any 'Jim Crow' cars. They do not exist in Boston, Philadelphia, or Chicago, or any decent city or town in the North. A northern man who wants a 'Jim Crow' in Vermont is either a vulgar brute or a silly snob. There is no color line in our laws and there will be no color line in our cars."
Burlington’s other newspaper, The Daily News, was upset with what they perceived as irresponsible reporting by the Free Press, especially as regards “Jim Crow” streetcars. “We do not recall a single instance of Vermont journalism where an item has done so much harm. If it had been planned by deliberate intent to hurt Burlington and the State of Vermont, the offense could not have been done with more deadly success.” The Daily News was referring to the national headlines from both northern and southern papers, alleging racism in the heart of northern New England.
The Brooklyn Eagle published an editorial that offered words of caution to Burlington: "It is to be hoped that the people of Burlington, Vt. Will be shamed from their foolish opposition to having the Tenth Regiment stationed at Fort Ethan Allen. The idea that 600 colored soldiers of good record would be a nuisance stationed outside of a northern town of 20,000 people is too preposterous to listen to patiently."
And from the Savannah Morning News: "Listen people: this is from Vermont, which was a hotbed of abolition before and during the war, and which has time in and time out professed a belief in the equality of the black man … A southern town could hardly be more up in arms than this city and Winooski are today."
And the New Orleans Times Democrat: "Burlington, once the 'hotbed of abolition sentiment,' is now demanding Jim Crow street cars. Winooski, a little town nearby, is seething with race antagonism, grown up almost overnight. To a Burlington newspaper quoted in recent press dispatches, is attributed this rather surprising, but refreshingly candid statement: 'If the government officials, after their trouble with Brownsville and other posts, thought the extreme North would make no objection to the presence of so large a body of negroes, they were in error.'"
This particular quote was repeated ad nauseum in the southern press. One can almost hear the journalistic scorn in the newspaper’s tone. Upon close examination, the facts in the original claim by the Free Press seem to have questionable basis. At the time of publication — July 17 — almost none of the soldiers of the Tenth had arrived in Burlington, and the reports of racial animosity in the Queen City were, very likely, out of proportion to the actual events.
As the number of African-American troops increased and their presence became more common, the soldiers of the Tenth Regiment were embraced by Vermonters throughout the state. In 1911 the Regiment made an appearance at Montpelier’s Labor Day celebration. As 5,000 spectators watched in rapt attention, the cavalrymen demonstrated their equestrian skills, culminating in Roman riding, where a horseman stands astride two mounts while galloping around a show ring. The Argus noted that the troops conduct was “gentlemanly.”
The Regiment left Fort Ethan Allen in 1913, summoned to the southwestern states to take up arms in the Mexican-American War. In 1916 the Tenth suffered severe casualties in a battle with a leader of Mexico’s Revolutionary Army, Venustiano Carranza. Upon hearing this news, the citizens of Winooski sent this letter of condolence to the unit’s commander.
It reads: "As neighbors of Fort Ethan Allen, we citizens of Winooski, Vermont have a peculiar and personal interest in the welfare of the officers and men of the 10th Regiment of U.S. Cavalry who were stationed at this post for four years.
It was therefore with the deepest emotion that we read the dispatches telling of the treacherous ambush and attack on the troops of this gallant regiment by the Mexicans of Carranza’s army at Carrizal in northern Mexico, in which Captain Boyd and Lieutenant Adair and a large number of their men were slain.
The valor displayed by officers and men in the face of almost certain death is in keeping with American traditions and unsurpassed in the annals of heroic deeds of all ages."
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.
