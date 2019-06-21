The state’s unemployment rate continues to drop, according to statistics released Friday by the Department of Labor.
The unemployment rate for May was 2.1%, down from 2.2% the month before, according to the department. This is the lowest the rate has been since modern methods of tracking it came to be used in 1976.
“A 2.1% unemployment rate means that approximately 7,300 Vermonters, who are actively looking for employment, do not currently have a job,” said Vermont Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle. “Vermont employers report there is a wide variety of career opportunities for entry level and people with years of experience.”
She said Vermont Job Link, an online, state-run job posting board, currently has 8,500 listings.
“If you are looking for a job, we encourage you to contact the Vermont Department of Labor at 828-4355,” said Kurrle, adding that the labor department can assist people with writing résumés, preparing for job interviews, and provide information on training and apprenticeships.
In past interviews, labor department officials have noted that a low unemployment rate isn't necessarily a good thing. Rates this low indicate companies can't find enough people to grow, or in some cases, remain the same size.
