CUTTINGSVILLE — As 2020 ends, so does one of the area’s oldest family businesses.
John C. Stewart and Son will close its doors at year’s end. Fourth-generation owner Mike Stewart said he has sold his customer base to Ford of Claremont in New Hampshire, where he intends to work for five years.
“I will be around to assist my customers for sales if they so choose,” he said.
Stewart, 62, said he was not certain what he would do after that.
“We’ll see how I feel,” he said. “We’ll see what’s up.”
Stewart said he’d been considering the decision for some time.
“Being in a small dealership like this, you get involved in a lot of stuff, and it takes a lot of time,” he said. “I don’t want to get to 67, 68 years old and say, ‘What am I going to do with this place?’ In a nutshell, it’s time.”
Despite it being the family business long before he was born — it was founded in 1915 — Stewart said he did not actually work at the dealership until he was in his 40s.
“I had my own business,” he said. “We were building houses. My father was getting ready to retire and my brother had passed away.”
Stewart said he and his sister began to take over the business in 1999, and he bought her out five years ago. He said business in recent years had been “pretty good.”
“When the coronavirus hit, it was kind of nip and tuck,” he said. “I didn’t know what I was supposed to do for the next couple weeks. ... We continued to sell, but we had to be careful. All in all, it’s been a pretty decent summer, decent fall.”
Stewart said his 10 employees have all found other work. He said he plans to keep the property, and that his cousins have plans to use the building across the street from the office for their sugaring operation.
“This building, I’m going to keep, probably see if I can find somebody to rent it to,” he said. “I’m going to miss the customers. That’s why I’m hoping to keep them. Some of them aren’t going to want to go to Claremont, which I understand because it’s a ways. I’m going to miss my team, too. Sometimes it seems like we spend more time here than we do at home. ... I’m not going to miss the hours.”
Stewart said he wanted to thank everyone who has given his family business over the decades.
“I want to let them know, too, service has been the big issue,” he said. “Several of my techs are going to be going to Formula Ford and several are going to go to Ford of Claremont. There will be familiar faces at those locations.”
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said it hurt to lose another mainstay of the local business community.
“They have been a business in the area that has supported that local economy as well as regionally,” he said. “For most of us who are lifelong Vermonters or lifelong residents of Rutland County, when a business goes out, like a dairy, that has someone’s name on it, that’s sad. It’s the families that have made business work. ... But business is changing and we need to adapt and we need to be flexible.”
