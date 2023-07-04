At 5 a.m. on a recent Thursday when city traffic lights were still blinking yellow, Jones’ Donuts & Bakery was already bustling as armfuls of bakery boxes were set out and a steady stream of customers pulled in the drive-thru or walked out the glass doors carrying white paper bags.

There’s a good chance you already have a personal connection with the long-standing family-owned business, and you’d be in good company.

