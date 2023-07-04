At 5 a.m. on a recent Thursday when city traffic lights were still blinking yellow, Jones’ Donuts & Bakery was already bustling as armfuls of bakery boxes were set out and a steady stream of customers pulled in the drive-thru or walked out the glass doors carrying white paper bags.
There’s a good chance you already have a personal connection with the long-standing family-owned business, and you’d be in good company.
“Great people come here,” said front-end manager Sue LaPlante. “They’ll say, ‘My grandmother used to bring me here.’ It brings them back to when they were with those people.”
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Jones’ Donuts in Rutland, which has made roughly 30 million doughnuts over the course of its hundred years, by the current owner’s estimates.
“Weekdays are an average of 112 dozen doughnuts a day,” said owner Lynn Manney. “Weekends range from 134 to 160 dozen depending on the weekend.”
One of the last standing mom-and-pop shops hanging on during the age of Amazon, the bakery has had just four owners in its 100-year history.
It started with Richard and Florence Jones, who opened its doors in 1923 in the space next door to 14 Terrill St., where it was moved when the Joneses won $5,000 in the lottery.
In the 1960s, their grandson Allan Foy and his wife Jean (Maroney), of Rutland, took over the business, until they sold it to Charlie and Jeannie Moscatello in 1989. In 1996, it moved to its current location on the corner of West and Nichols streets, which many might remember as the former Carpenter’s Pharmacy building. The move provided a drive-thru window, which was part of the Moscatello’s plan. Ten years ago, the Moscatellos were ready to retire and sold it to its current owners, Lynn and Walter Manney.
The one thing they all have in common — “The owners are working,” said Walt Manney. “Cut and dry, that’s it. If we decided to have people work here and just left and came back at the end of the day, that’s the first day of decline.”
The Manneys, who also own and operate Sugar and Spice in Mendon, bought Jones’ in 2013, which makes this year their 10th anniversary as owners as well.
“Lynn and her team have grown this,” Walt said. “It’s actually kind of outgrown its four walls. If we were younger, we might look at having a newer building and a newer facility.”
“Until recently, there’s only been two of us in here,” Lynn said. These days, they also rely on two part-time people and LaPlante, who has been with the Manneys since they bought the bakery.
Jones’ is open Wednesday through Sunday at 5 a.m. but Lynn’s day starts when her alarm goes off at 1:15 a.m. She’s in the door by 2 and, though they are not technically open until 5, customers are already at the door.
“I have people that come in at 4,” she said. “I have an order that goes out at 3:45 in the morning and I’ll leave the door open and the lights on. Most of the stuff is close to ready at that point, and I have customers that are (already) here. Sunday morning, I have a gentleman that’s usually right in the door after the 3:45 pick up.”
The glazed and Boston cream doughnuts are top-sellers, “And any of the maple doughnuts — the maple-frosted, maple-filled or maple-glazed — are all quite popular,” Lynn said.
Any leftovers at the end of the day are saved and donated to several local organizations, including the Community Cupboard.
“Doughnuts that haven’t been filled, glazed doughnuts that haven’t been glazed, leftover that we didn’t use, pig farmers pick them up for their pigs,” Walt said. “Anything we have leftover, we make sure someone has use of them.”
And each year the holidays are the craziest, but most fun, time of year.
“You’re making an impact on someone else’s family holiday or their holiday traditions, things that they’ve always gotten from here, for years and years and years, we’re able to continue that,” Lynn said.
Many families come in for the decorated sugar cookies for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“I have families that come in and say, ‘My kids are in college now but they still want their Easter cookies.’ For those families, you’re talking a 20-year tradition which dates back before us owning it,” Lynn said. “Just to be able to do that is fun.”
A 1981 Rutland Herald article interviewed Foy, who, when asked about the doughnuts made from scratch from fresh ingredients, said, “A guy from Americana (magazine) asked me how much flour I put in. I said, ‘I put in three dishes and two handfuls. I put enough until it feels right.’”
The Manneys inherited the recipes from the Moscatellos, who inherited them from the Foys, and Lynn said, “To the best of our knowledge, the recipes that we have are the original recipes.”
The bakery has been featured in the New York Times, won several Rutland Herald Readers' Choice Awards, and has been rated among the best doughnut shops in Vermont.
To celebrate its 100th year during the week of July 3, doughnuts will be $1 (“One, zero, zero,” Walt said, noting the play on 100) and free coffee with any purchase, and merchandise like shirts and travel mugs will be available to mark the occasion.
“We’ll try to have some of the previous employees and owners present to be part of the celebration throughout the week,” Lynn said.
“It’s a fun business,” Walt said. “We’re very fortunate we have a loyal customer base. They’re the ones that keep this place open.”