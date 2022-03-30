The knives are sharpened, the ovens are warming, and the recipes are set. Vermont’s Jr. Iron Chef competition is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus as consequence of the pandemic.
Originally, scheduled to return earlier this month, organizers were forced to postpone the event yet again ahead of a winter storm. Now, with the pandemic receding and the weather cooperating, 20 teams of middle and high school students from around the state will descend on Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction this Saturday to put their culinary skills to the test.
Teams will have 90 minutes to prepare a signature dish, featuring locally sourced ingredients, from scratch. Dishes will then be sampled by a panel of judges.
Judges include: Ryan Miller, lead singer of Guster; Adam Monette, winner of the Food Network “Holiday Baking Championship;” Harmony Edosomwan, owner & chef of Harmony’s Kitchen; Ric Cingeri, host of “Vermont Viewpoint” on WDEV; Aziza Malik, 2022 UVM Outstanding Teacher of the Year; Sarah Heusner, food education and programs manager at Burlington School Food Project; health journalist Nicci Micco; professional cook Tor Dwoshak; and James Beard Award nominee Christian Kruse.
Previously hosted by Vermont FEED (Food Education Every Day) since 2008, South Burlington-based nonprofit Vermont Afterschool has taken over as lead partner for the event this year, which is closed to the general public.
Nicole Miller, assistant director at Vermont Afterschool, said the competition is “naturally aligned” with her organization’s mission.
“Everything that we are focused on is all around youth development and career exposure for young people, and thinking about how we help support young people in the third space,” she said.
Miller said the competition focuses on developing teamwork and leadership skills, as well as teaching about healthy cooking and local foods — all while exposing youth to career opportunities in the food system.
“For young people to be able to have the experience of cooking and having feedback on their recipes, there’s a lot of great extension opportunities there for just being able to think about what their futures might hold,” she said.
Miller added that the experience also helps kids be more thoughtful about the health and nutrition of the foods they are eating at home and in the school cafeteria.
Across the state, teams have been meeting for several months, learning kitchen skills and testing recipes.
Andrew Levesque, food service director at Green Mountain Union School District, is coaching a team of three sophomores: Vivianne Languerand, Semilli Blake and Grace Gruber-Clarke.
A chef, who previously worked at resorts in Vermont and New Hampshire, Levesque said the competition is a way to engage young people about local food systems.
“The point is just to get them involved in making recipes, trying to utilize local ingredients — kind of as an awakening and awareness to how important it is to source locally … and utilize the freshest ingredients that we can,” he said.
For Saturday, his team will be making tofu egg rolls with a red curry coconut sauce served over local microgreens.
The recipe features nine local ingredients, according to Levesque, including items from Vermont Soy, Harlow Farm, Deep Root Organic Co-op, Champlain Valley Honey, King Arthur Flour and Deep Meadow Farm.
This isn’t Languerand’s first time in “Kitchen Stadium.” She first competed in the event as a seventh-grader and has been eager to have another go.
She said she doesn’t see herself becoming a professional chef but still enjoys cooking at home.
“My whole family, we’re all really good at cooking.”
On Saturday, Languerand said she’ll make the curry sauce and searing tofu while her teammates sauté the vegetables and make the wontons that will then be rolled and pan-fried.
“We all split up and each of us do something,” she said.
While Languerand admitted she’s somewhat nervous ahead of the competition, she knows what to expect this time out.
“Obviously, there’s going to be nerves … going in there with a full room of really good chefs, but I think this time I’m more excited,” she said.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.