A judge agreed to allow a local man charged with second-degree murder limited contact with two people that the state has said they would call as witnesses in the case.
Shawn Michael LaPlant, 28, who is being held without bail, is accused of killing 44-year-old Alicia Harrington on March 5 in his Rutland home. Judge Thomas Zonay said Monday he would allow LaPlant to speak on the phone while in jail with Roger Hart, 51, and Isabelle Rutledge, 45. Telephone calls made by inmates are recorded.
Defense attorney Chris Montgomery said in court that Hart and Rutledge have known LaPlant since he was a child, and that Hart was LaPlant’s stepfather for more than 20 years.
“They’re pretty much the only family he has, so the purpose is to allow them to have contact for emotional support,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery said he had spoken with Hart and Rutledge at length, and that they understand they would not be able to discuss the case or related evidence with LaPlant.
Montgomery said, “They would also abide by the condition that if he were to ask them to contact any other person who he is under condition not to contact they would refuse to do so and report that.”
Deputy State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan explained that the state opposed contact between LaPlant and the two witnesses because of their importance to the case should it go to trial.
“Based on Mr. LaPlant’s initial account of what happened, he has himself in and around the residence of those two individuals at the time of Ms. Harrington’s murder,” Sullivan said.
A police affidavit shows that LaPlant told another witness, Edward Cormia, on March 14 that Hart was one of the few people who knew about LaPlant’s alleged role in the murder.
However, Montgomery said in court that Hart told police in an interview that LaPlant had not given him any information that could be used to help with the case.
Sullivan also raised a concern that LaPlant would attempt to influence Hart and Rutledge’s testimony, given past behavior that suggests an intention to destroy evidence.
“We believe the defendant has already taken steps to destroy evidence, specifically by moving Ms. Harrington’s body and leaving her on the side of the road, by dumping the sleeping bag in which he transported her to the car,” Sullivan said. “Additionally, the defendant appears to have taken steps to wipe the cellphone he used.”
In an affidavit, police said LaPlant murdered Harrington in his home and then transported her body to her car in a sleeping bag before driving the car to Proctor and abandoning the vehicle with Harrington’s body locked inside.
Given the state’s concern, Zonay ruled to only allow telephone contact between LaPlant and the two witnesses, and not to permit in-person visits, which would not be similarly recorded.
“Any contact that is had is going to have a record made of it,” Zonay said, explaining that the prosecution will have access to those recordings and could introduce them in trial.
Zonay cautioned LaPlant not to violate these conditions of contact. If he does, Zonay said it could lead to charges of obstruction of justice, which is a felony and might lead to additional penalties.
“If he gets close to the line in any statements, not only can it be used in the second-degree case, but it could be used for new felony charges as well as other misdemeanors,” Zonay said. “And it would go without saying that if Mr. Hart and Ms. Rutledge were to engage in any (criminal) behaviors, they would be open for criminal charges, also.”
