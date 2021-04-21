BARRE — A judge has allowed convicted kidnapper Harley Breer’s attorney to have contact with someone police said Breer assaulted.
Breer has picked up an obstruction of justice charge for allegedly trying to get the victim to change his story.
Breer, 51, of Marshfield, pleaded not guilty by video Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of obstruction of justice. Breer has already pleaded not guilty to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He is currently held without bail at Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
According to police, Breer, 51, assaulted someone on Folsom Hill Road in Marshfield on April 9. Police responded to the scene and made contact with Breer, but they said he fled on foot and hid in the woods.
Police spent the next few days looking for Breer until a Vermont State trooper spotted him coming out of the woods in Marshfield on April 14, and he was peacefully taken into custody.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, of the State Police, said in his affidavit for the obstruction of justice charge Breer had left a message on the victim’s phone on April 10. In the message, Breer told the victim about the alleged assault they “rough house, we play rough, we get banged up while working all the time,” according to court records. Pennoyer said Breer instructed the victim to fill out an affidavit about the incident. The trooper said Breer told the victim Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault “is receptive on some level.”
A hearing was held Wednesday because Breer wants to have contact with the victim. His attorney, Robert Sussman, argued the victim has property of Breer’s, notably Breer’s dogs. Breer said during the hearing he has a Rottweiler who just had puppies, and he’s trying to sell them.
Judge Robert Bent allowed Sussman and any of his employees to have contact with the victim, but Breer is not allowed any direct contact.
Breer is facing violations of probation, which he has denied. Thibault is seeking to have Breer’s probation revoked, which would mean he might have to serve 20 years to life with credit for time served.
Breer was under house arrest at the time of the assault after pleading no contest in May to felony counts of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint.
Breer previously spent 8 years in prison after being convicted in 1999 in a high-profile kidnapping case.
Two of Breer’s family members are facing criminal charges for allegedly helping Breer evade police.
His aunt, Diana Rogers, 59, of Eden, is facing a felony charge of accessory after the fact. She is scheduled to be arraigned April 29 on the charge.
His uncle, Earle Sidney Rogers, 62, of Marshfield, has pleaded not guilty to a felony count of accessory after the fact and a misdemeanor count of giving false information to law enforcement.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.