BURLINGTON — A Vermont judge has rejected a request on behalf of a group of newspapers to unseal the appeal by defense lawyers seeking a new trial for Steven D. Bourgoin, who was convicted in May for killing five Central Vermont teens in a fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 89.
Superior Court Judge Kevin Griffin provided no reason for keeping the defense motion and the prosecution’s response both a secret.
“Denied — The matter is under advisement and the court expects to issue rulings on all issues raised within a week of this entry order,” Griffin said in a one-sentence docket entry on Monday.
The Times Argus, the Rutland Herald and the Vermont Community Newspaper Group, a chain of weekly newspapers based in Stowe, asked the court Friday afternoon to make public the filings in the high-profile trial.
Court records are presumed to be open for public inspection unless a judge makes written findings on why the documents needed to be sealed, according to state law. No known explanation had been provided by Monday afternoon.
Bourgoin, 38, of Williston, faces 20 years to life for each of the five convictions of second-degree murder.
The jury found Bourgoin guilty on May 22 on the five counts — and two lesser charges — for the crash on I-89 in Williston in October 2016. The jury rejected Bourgoin’s insanity defense.
The defense tried to show Bourgoin was criminally insane when he drove his Toyota Tacoma head-on into a southbound 2004 Volkswagen Jetta on I-89 at about 11:55 p.m. Oct. 8, 2016.
Killed in the crash were: the driver, Cyrus Zschau, 16, of Moretown, and his passengers Eli Brookens, 16, of Waterbury; Janie Chase Cozzi, 15, of Fayston; Liam Hale, 16, of Fayston and Mary Harris, 16, of Moretown. They were headed home from a concert in South Burlington.
Defense lawyers Robert W. Katims and Sara M. Puls submitted two separate motions seeking a new trial, the docket sheet shows. One motion is private, but the other motion seeking a new trial or a judgment of acquittal notwithstanding the guilty verdicts appears to be public.
Efforts to get the public motion have been unsuccessful. The public file in the Bourgoin case was reportedly with the judge and unavailable.
A two-day sentencing hearing is planned for Aug. 26 and 27.
The jurors heard 11 days of testimony and deliberated about 12 hours over two days before returning the verdicts.
