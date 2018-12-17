BURLINGTON — The long-delayed prosecution of a man charged with killing five Central Vermont teenagers during a wrong-way fiery crash on Interstate 89 in Williston in October 2016 continues to struggle to meet an expected trial date in March or April.
During the latest status conference in the case on Monday, Judge Kevin Griffin said he was not faulting either side for delays in resolving the case against Steven D. Bourgoin, 37, of Williston, but seemed a little dismayed it was not moving faster.
Bourgoin has pleaded not guilty to various charges, including five counts of second degree murder. He remains held without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Bourgoin was driving the wrong way on I-89 in Williston, speeding and had high levels of THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — in his blood system when he crashed into the teens about 11:50 p.m. Oct. 8, 2016, state police said. They said his speed was estimated at 79 mph. The teens became trapped in the Volkswagen, which burst into flames, police said.
Bourgoin then stole a Williston Police cruiser from an officer who was attending to the injured, police said. He made a U-turn on I-89 when seeing police and returned at a high rate of speed to the crash site, officials said. He then demolished the Williston cruiser by running into the wreckage from the first crash at an estimated speed of 107 mph, police said.
Bourgoin, who is a graduate of Rutland High School where he played football, did not attend the half-hour hearing Monday afternoon.
The trial, which had several earlier projected dates, including late fall, is now destined for possibly in March or April.
Lawyers for both sides and Griffin acknowledged the case has been slowed by the insanity defense raised earlier this year by Bourgoin’s attorney, Robert Katims of Burlington. Both sides are trying to deal with expert doctors that could testify about Bourgoin’s mental status and seeking their reports.
Griffin, who at one court hearing appeared unhappy with the slow pace of the trial preparation, has been trying to keep the lawyers on task by meeting with them once each month.
“I’m fine with a status (conference) every week,” Griffin told the lawyers on Monday.
Griffin said he wants to keep the case on track. He said there is much work the court staff needs to do to prepare and execute a trial that could take two or three weeks.
The case remains one of the oldest pending criminal prosecutions in Vermont courts.
Griffin set Jan. 15 for another status hearing.
Eli Brookens, 16, of Waterbury; Janie Chase Cozzi, 15, of Fayston; Liam Hale, 16, of Fayston; Mary Harris, 16, of Moretown; and Cyrus Zschau, 16, of Moretown died in the flaming crash.
They were on their way home after attending a concert in South Burlington. Four attended Harwood Union High School in Duxbury, while Cozzi had transferred to Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire.
Six hours after the crash Bourgoin still had 10 nanograms of active THC level in his blood, according to the drug report first publicly released in November 2017 in response to a public records request by the Times Argus and Rutland Herald. A judge had agreed to the blood draw because of his level of impairment at the scene.
Any level of THC in a driver in Vermont is against the law.
He also had lower amounts of other drugs, including Fentanyl, Norfentanyl and Midazolam, the report said.
The drug report said Bourgoin was impaired.
Deputy State’s Attorney Susan Hardin, the chief prosecutor in the case, tried to assure the judge that the case is moving forward.
“There are a lot of moving pieces,” she said. “We are moving as fast as we can.” Hardin also noted she thought it was a “complicated process.”
Hardin said lawyers have scheduled depositions of more witnesses for two days this week. They include some of his former co-workers and also medical personnel at a Burlington hospital where state police have said he sought unspecified medical treatment twice about 11 to 13 hours before the crash.
Vermont State Police reported in court papers that Bourgoin had driven himself to the emergency room at the Burlington hospital in an effort to get some kind of treatment. He entered the ER at least twice that morning, police said.
The hospital referred Bourgoin to the Howard Center, which handles mental health cases, Detective Sgt. Ben Katz said in a sworn affidavit. Nothing apparently happened.
“I later called the Howard Center and learned they were called, but did not screen him,” Katz wrote about Bourgoin.
The Howard Center has disputed what state police said the hospital reported.
Katz said the visits by Bourgoin to the hospital were captured on security video. The final visit lasted from 9:39 a.m. to 11:05 a.m.
The defense earlier asked to have the case moved out of Chittenden County because of what it claimed was extensive news coverage. Griffin ruled the defense had failed to meet the standards required for a change of venue request. The general consensus was the newspaper and TV stories were not prejudicial or wrong.
Griffin said Monday that the court clerk’s office needs to start working on finding a large pool of potential jurors and sending them preliminary questionnaires.
Both sides are expected to provide possible questions for the form that will be mailed to the large potential pool of jurors, Griffin said.
