BENNINGTON — A superior court judge has dismissed a simple assault charge against a veteran state trooper after ruling the Vermont Attorney’s General’s Office was involved in misconduct by failing to turn over documents to the defense until the eve of the trial.
Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady also ruled the Attorney General’s Office cannot refile the misdemeanor charge against State Trooper Robert Zink, who has been on an unpaid leave for two years waiting to have his day in court.
Defense lawyer David Sleigh said he had asked the Attorney General’s Office multiple times during the two years for all relevant investigative documents in the case involving Zink. The prosecutors had repeatedly maintained there were no records involving use of force reports, but the AG’s office finally sent the requested documents to Sleigh about 3:40 p.m. on Friday.
The judge, after hearing from Sleigh and Assistant Attorney General Paul Barkus on Tuesday, took a recess to consider the legal arguments and the motions. She returned to the bench to rule in favor of Zink’s emergency motion to dismiss the case.
McDonald-Cady wrote in her findings that the state’s failure to promptly produce the records “struck at the very heart of the fundamental due process rights of the defendant for a fair trial that he would be prejudiced by anything less than a dismissal under these particular facts and compelling circumstances.”
Zink was one of the arresting officers for Christopher W. Campbell, 43, of Shaftsbury, following a truck crash near his Tinkham Road home on Feb. 23, 2021, records show. Campbell was combative and intoxicated as Zink was called in to assist the initial responding trooper to try to arrest and handcuff the driver, police said.
Campbell, who was charged with eight crimes in the case, was convicted for driving while under the influence after pleading guilty, records show. He paid $1,170 in court costs and fees for being nearly twice the legal limit for intoxication for an adult driver. Campbell also pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and that criminal case was sent to a local reparative justice board, Sleigh said. One of the other troopers sustained a serious hand injury, police said.
In a prepared statement, Attorney General Charity Clark stated: “We are disappointed with today’s outcome. It is troubling that discovery documents — which were requested more than once by the Attorney General’s Office, and their existence denied by Vermont State Police — were ultimately produced by Vermont State Police days before trial. My office will be working with Vermont State Police to determine how and why they failed to timely produce discovery documents in this case and how this situation can be prevented in the future to ensure that justice may be served.”
VSP spokesman Adam Silverman noted, “It is unfortunate that the attorney general has decided to cast blame on the Vermont State Police for discovery violations in this case before her office, or we, have investigated the matter completely.”
Silverman said Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison and Clark agreed to conduct parallel inquiries into what occurred and planned to discuss their respective findings later this week.
“The Vermont State Police treats its investigative obligations with the utmost seriousness. We categorically refute the Attorney General’s assertion that VSP ever denied the existence of these use-of-force reports. In fact, as you will see from the attached emails, the state police made the prosecution aware of these reports as far back as June 2021,” Silverman said.
Sleigh maintained that dismissal without the ability to refile the charge was the proper “sanction for the State’s misconduct in failing to provide written witnesses statements that were within the prosecuting attorney’s possession or control. ...”
“We are relieved at the outcome and the decision to dismiss it. We did not believe this case ever warranted criminal charges,” Sleigh said.
“It was a legitimate use of force,” said the longtime defense lawyer, who has a record of being critical of police at times. “He was within policy.”
Vermont Troopers’ Association Executive Director Mike O’Neil, who attended the trial, said the union believed the charge should never have been filed.
Zink has spent his entire police career in Southern Vermont. He comes from a well-known Bennington family that included his father, who was the longtime captain and chief deputy in the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department.
State police hired Zink in 2008 and assigned him as a road trooper at the Shaftsbury Barracks after his graduation from the Vermont Police Academy. He became a detective trooper with the Narcotics Investigation Unit in 2012, then returned as a senior trooper at the Shaftsbury Barracks in 2013.
He was assigned as a detective trooper in Shaftsbury in 2014, then promoted to sergeant/patrol commander two years later. In August 2019, he was assigned to the Rutland Barracks and he was demoted back to trooper for undisclosed reasons, state police said. He transferred back to the Shaftsbury Barracks in December 2020 and served until his suspension.
