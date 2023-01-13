BURLINGTON — A federal judge said this week he has found a St. Johnsbury man charged with abducting a woman, crossing state lines and sexually assaulting her in front of her son in Windsor County three years ago, is competent to stand trial in federal court.
Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III said he also has found Everett A. Simpson, 45, formerly of St. Albans, competent to represent himself at the trial.
Simpson’s long delayed trial in U.S. District Court in Burlington is expected to begin March 6. The projected length of the trial has not been discussed in court.
Sessions made the comments about competency on Thursday in response to a question from a federal prosecutor during a court hearing called by Sessions to ensure the 4-year-old criminal case was still on track for a March trial.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van der Graaf had questioned whether the judge had ever ruled on the evaluations for Simpson. He said the court could have a hearing to hear directly from the psychologist or psychiatrist directly, if needed.
Sessions said while he had not filed a written order, he was willing to note he found the defendant competent for both questions based on reading the report from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Van der Graaf said the prosecution believes it would be prudent for the court to go over on the record with Simpson had a full understanding about waiving his right to legal counsel. He said prosecutors were looking for a waiver that was “fulsome as possible” to avoid complications down the line if he is convicted.
Sessions said he would address that issue at the next status conference in February.
The judge had previously set Feb. 1 as the deadline for pre-trial motions. Simpson told the court that he expects to file some motions but did not elaborate.
Simpson had earlier self-filed more than four dozen defense motions, including 11 requests seeking dismissal of the criminal case, two other motions to remove the prosecutors, and one motion to disqualify the judge. Sessions has rejected most of the motions.
Simpson has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to four felony charges: two kidnapping counts involving a mother and her child and two counts of interstate transportation of a stolen car in January 2019.
The victim was unknown to Simpson and was targeted at random, police said.
He has been detained since his arrest after a stolen car chase ended in Pennsylvania in January 2019. Then-Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy in Burlington agreed with prosecutors that there was no way to protect the public or guarantee Simpson would appear at future court hearings.
Simpson had trouble hanging on to his court-appointed lawyers before asking the court to allow him to represent himself. At least six defense lawyers have been assigned and later dismissed.
The judge, in agreeing that Simpson could represent himself, assigned Assistant Federal Defender Steven Barth to serve as standby legal counsel and sit at the defense table.
The interstate kidnapping case began after Simpson escaped from Valley Vista, but officials at the drug rehabilitation center in Bradford failed to report his disappearance as required by a court order, records show.
Simpson remains held without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town. He appeared by video for the hearing.
The criminal case began to unfold in January 2019 when Simpson was charged with a series of crimes, including aggravated assault on a state trooper following a car chase. A state judge released Simpson on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, on a bond with conditions, including that he report to Valley Vista in Bradford.
He arrived that evening about 11 p.m., but by the following day at 9:47 a.m. Simpson was reported missing by Valley Vista, state police said.
On Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, Simpson is accused of forcing the 23-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son into their vehicle at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, New Hampshire, and driving to White River Junction, police said. The woman secured a hotel room and Simpson reportedly sexually assaulted her while her son watched, police have maintained. Simpson has argued the woman consented.
The woman and boy got away when Simpson left the hotel room, and she alerted Hartford Police, which obtained an arrest warrant for Simpson about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. It charged him with suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, interference with access to emergency services, aggravated operation without owner’s consent, and violation of conditions of release, police said.
Meanwhile Simpson reportedly stole another vehicle and eventually made it to Pennsylvania, police said. An automatic license plate reader alerted police that the vehicle was stolen, and a chase ensued with Simpson eventually crashing in Upper Darby Township, officials said.
Vermont State Police officials have admitted they bungled their part of the Simpson case by not seeking an arrest warrant or issuing a news release to warn the public he had escaped from Valley Vista. State Police also said it never issued a general police broadcast to other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Simpson.
VSP said in December 2019 that it settled out of court with the victims by paying $300,000 to the woman and $100,000 to her son.
Meridan Behavorial Health and OAS, which operated Valley Vista, also were sued in the same lawsuit in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington. Those claims were settled, but the financial payment is unknown.
