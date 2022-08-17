BARRE — A felon will remain on probation under a just-approved sentencing agreement in a separate but similar case that involved another young victim.
The latest case against Daren Arsenault, 55, repeatedly was described as “unique” during a near hour-long sentencing hearing that left the mother of the young victim unhappy.
Though Arsenault won’t be headed back to jail, Judge Kevin Griffin noted on Wednesday that would change if Arsenault violated any of an already long list of conditions.
“It’s quite clear … that if Mr. Arsenault strays from the supervision agreement … he will spend the rest of his life incarcerated,” Griffin said, before adding four to five more years to two other suspended sentences — one in Vermont; the other in New Hampshire.
Arsenault, formerly of Williamstown, previously pleaded guilty to harboring and sexually abusing a runaway girl, in a case that was resolved even as fresh allegations were surfacing two years ago.
At the time, those allegations involved offenses that occurred years earlier when, court records suggest, the then-12-year-old victim in the latest case was 7 or 8 years old.
Though separate charges eventually were filed, Griffin said he believed Judge Mary Morrissey was aware of the allegations when she sentenced Arsenault in the earlier case in July 2020.
At the time, Morrissey sentenced Arsenault to five to 17½ years in prison, all suspended except for 42 months, on felony convictions of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and sexual exploitation of a child and misdemeanor convictions of distributing indecent material to a minor and enabling a minor to consume alcohol.
Arsenault subsequently received a three- to six-year suspended sentence on similar charges in New Hampshire, and Griffin added another four to five years on Wednesday.
“The ball is in your court,” he told Arsenault, who publicly apologized for the harm he had done, and accepted the responsibility for what his lawyer characterized as “an incredibly concerning constellation of really troubling crimes.”
Arsenault said he was “sorry” and “remorseful.”
“There are no excuses,” he said. “I wish I could take it all back, but I do take full responsibility for my actions.”
“You can’t make it right, you can’t take it back, but you have complete control of how you want to conduct yourself from this point forward,” the judge said, urging Arsenault to abide by the conditions of his release unless he is prepared to spend the rest of his life in jail.
In brief but emotional testimony, the victim’s mother said jail was where Arsenault belonged — repeatedly describing him as a “monster” and bristling at what she viewed as a lenient sentence agreement given the irreparable damage he did to her daughter.
“If you don’t put that child molester in jail, you are telling him and people like him that sexual assault committed on a little innocent child is acceptable,” she said.
Arsenault’s lawyer, Avi Springer, said the 42 months he spent in jail for the earlier offense fulfilled the punitive function of the sentence, and the jail time awaiting him based on three separate suspended sentence should have a suitable deterrent effect.
Since being released from jail, Springer said Arsenault was working full-time, undergoing counseling, preparing to start sex-offender treatment next month and has been abiding by all of the conditions of his release.
While Deputy State’s Attorney Timothy Leuders-Dumont said he appreciated the sentiments expressed by the victim’s mother, and praised her for her bravery, he suggested the sentencing agreement was appropriate given the unique circumstances.
The timing of the overlapping cases was unusual, but Griffin said their existence wasn’t surprising.
“What’s not unique about the case, unfortunately, is that offenders like Mr. Arsenault rarely have one victim,” he said.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
