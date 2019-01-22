MONTPELIER — The long anticipated legal battle about Act 46 kicked off quietly in a St. Albans courtroom Tuesday where Judge Robert Mello dealt with several preliminary motions and approved a change of venue.
Six of the lawyers, including David Boyd, the assistant attorney general handling the cases for the state, and a team of attorneys representing a list of clients that now includes 33 separate school districts with the late additions of Pownal and Marlboro, joined Mello in St. Albans.
Four other lawyers and a reporter from The Times Argus attended Tuesday’s status conference by telephone.
Mello granted the newspaper’s request to participate in the conference call.
The case was reassigned to Mello last week after Judge Mary Miles Teachout’s decision to recuse herself due to a conflict of interest. Among other things, Teachout’s daughter, Woden Teachout, serves on the Middlesex School Board, which is a party to one of the lawsuits.
Mello said he had no such conflicts and had no qualms about hearing three cases that challenge school district mergers ordered by the state Board of Education under a law.
On Tuesday, Mello granted motions giving the state until Jan. 30 to respond to the class action lawsuit filed by districts that have been ordered to merge, and until Feb. 6 to respond to a separate lawsuit seeking to block the Mount Mansfield Union High School District from absorbing the Huntington School District.
Mello approved an aggressive briefing schedule in the lawsuit challenging the state-ordered merger of the Stowe and Elmore-Morristown school districts. Both sides, he said, should simultaneously file briefs outlining their respective legal arguments by March 1 and submit what he advised should be motions for summary judgment by April 1.
Assuming Mello schedules a mid-February hearing on a pending motion for a preliminary injunction, attorney Ines McGillion said the briefing schedule would be “quite tight” with respect to the broader lawsuit.
“Two weeks is insufficient to adequately brief the issues in this case,” she said.
Mello pressed McGillion to articulate one of the key elements he must find in order to grant the requested injunction.
“What exactly would be the irreparable harm that the plaintiff would suffer?” he asked.
Boyd argued there isn’t one, noting the state has agreed to allow Stowe and Elmore-Morristown districts to proceed with separate budget votes in March, while at the same time beginning the transition process outlined in Act 46. The thinking, he said, is, the case will be resolved, one way or the other, before July 1, when that merged district is scheduled to be operational.
“We don’t have a similar agreement (with lawyers for the plaintiffs) in the other two cases,” he said, noting the offer had been extended, but was not accepted.
Boyd said the “two-track” process agreed to in the Stowe case was the most “efficient,” and would require a single ruling without either side really risking anything.
“There’s nothing that’s going to happen that can’t be unwound if both of the tracks are going forward (at the same time),” he said.
McGillion said her clients weren’t willing to accept the state’s offer because they have challenged the constitutionality of the transition process, which would, at least briefly, give an unelected board, composed of elected school board members, some say in the budget for the merged district.
“The transitional boards are, in and of themselves, a transgression and that’s a ‘harm’ that can’t be repaired,” she said, suggesting if a hearing on an injunction isn’t scheduled, the legal team might seek a temporary restraining order instead.
Mello noted the time-sensitivity of the three pending lawsuits, given the statutory deadline written into Act 46.
“Unless the Legislature extends the deadlines we all have to operate under the assumption that a decision has to be out by June 30,” he said.
A legislative reprieve is possible. Two separate bills — each calling for a one-year extension — have been introduced, as has a third calling for a moratorium on all forced mergers until the lawsuits and any subsequent appeals are resolved.
Still, Mello urged lawyers to quickly come to agreement on an “expedited briefing schedule” for his consideration.
“If I have to impose one, I’ll impose one,” he said.
The briefing schedule wasn’t the only time-sensitive issue. With the deadline for warning Town Meeting Day budget votes looming, David Kelley, the lead attorney in the class action case, said existing school boards should be allowed to proceed with individualized budgets.
“Can we go to town meeting with our existing budgets, which can be merged later if necessary?” he asked, alleging superintendents have been instructed to withhold information school boards need to finalize traditional budget deliberations.
Boyd said the state hasn’t sought an injunction preventing budget votes and questioned the accuracy of Kelley’s claim.
“I don’t think that’s a fair characterization,” he said.
Mello questioned the impacts of school mergers and the potential impact on students.
“What does ‘merger’ mean?” he asked, wondering whether it meant schools would necessarily close.
“What happens to the school and the children?” he added.
That depends on your perspective.
“We’re talking about ‘district’ consolidation not ‘school’ consolidation,” Boyd said, emphasizing what in many cases is a simple shift in governance.
Kelley argued it could result in large communities closing schools in the small-town neighbors and McGillion said it would necessitate a transfer of debt and assets that her clients strongly opposed.
“It’s extinguishing a municipality and creating a new one,” she said. “It’s not just a governance change. It’s basically breathing life into a new entity that we argue hasn’t been done properly by the Legislature or by the voters.”
The range of responses prompted one from the judge.
“I guess the answer is what I feared,” he said. “It’s not clear.”
All sides did agree to a change of venue requested by Mello. Though the lawsuits were filed in Washington County Superior Court in Montpelier, they will be transferred to Franklin County Superior Court in St. Albans.
Mello said he would decide whether to schedule the mid-February hearing on the pending motion for a preliminary injunction after receiving and reviewing the state’s response.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.