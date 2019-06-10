A judge rejected a plea deal in a case of a man charged with pulling a gun during an argument, saying he wanted to see more structure around the defendant when he got out of prison.
Bernard Mitchell entered a guilty plea earlier this year to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as part of a deal that would see him sentenced to six months to five years in prison, suspended with probation except for six months. The deal would see him released from jail next month.
Deputy Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said the sentence provided adequate punishment.
“It deprives Mr. Mitchell of his liberty in a real and painful way,” he said Monday, continuing that probation should then assure Mitchell’s rehabilitation through strict supervision in the community.
Police said Mitchell waved a gun at and threatened to shoot a neighbor during a dispute in May 2018.
Judge Thomas Zonay held off on approving the deal pending a pre-sentencing investigation.
In court Monday, he said the investigation had not assuaged his reservations about the deal. Zonay said that while he found the overall sentence acceptable, he would be more comfortable with an arrangement that would let Mitchell out on furlough in six months, which would provide a greater level of supervision than probation.
He said even just six months of post-incarceration furlough prior to transitioning Mitchell to probation would satisfy him.
Zonay noted that previous arrests had apparently not served as a “wake-up call” to Mitchell, and that he was arrested again in January on a domestic assault charge while this case was pending.
“That gives the court pause as far as the structure,” he said.
Mitchell spoke extensively at the hearing, saying previous incarcerations had not cut him off from his children like this one had, which was motivating him to do better. He said he was proactively trying to set up a support network to keep him out of trouble when he got out of jail and that he was “looking forward” to anger management classes as part of his parole.
“All my children had a birthday while I was here and I sat through it,” he said. “It’s nobody’s fault but my own.”
Zonay said Mitchell had excelled at school and was obviously intelligent, but that he was still concerned about releasing him on a lower level of supervision.
He was particularly concerned, he said, that under probation rules, Mitchell could be released without a place to live, which would increase the risk of him getting in more trouble, whereas the Department of Corrections would not release him on furlough without an approved residence.
Zonay gave the attorneys a week to discuss modifying the deal and get back to him.
