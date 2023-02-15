A man charged with second-degree murder will remain in custody as he awaits trial.
A man charged with second-degree murder will remain in custody as he awaits trial.
Judge Cortland Corsones, in a three-page ruling issued this week, granted the state’s request to hold Brandon McRae without bail.
McRae, 36, is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 32-year-old Trevor Vandenburgh. Such orders require the state to demonstrate the defendant is a risk of flight or poses danger to the public against which pre-trial conditions of release could not adequately protect.
Police said McRae fought with Vandenburgh and his girlfriend, Raven Blanchard, in the aftermath of a $100 cocaine deal in which each side claimed to have been cheated by the other.
McRae pleaded not guilty to the charge and his lawyers have said he intends to claim self-defense. Both men had pending criminal cases at the time of the incident. Vandenburgh had been cited the previous week for “drug-related charges” after a raid on a Baxter Street house, while McRae was under conditions of release following a 2021 incident in which he allegedly threatened another man with a knife.
Corsones’ decision, which followed a lengthy hearing conducted on Friday, took into account the seriousness of the charge, which carries a potential life sentence; the fact that Vandenburgh is charged with a second violent felony, aggravated assault with a weapon, for allegedly hitting Blanchard with a wrench during the struggle; and that he had a “significant” history of violence.
Those factors were weighed against McRae’s long-term residence in the community, that he had family ties here in the form of a 7-year-old daughter and that he had no history of flight to avoid prosecution.
Ultimately, Corsones wrote, that weighing did not land in McRae’s favor.
“In particular, this is an extremely serious charge,” the decision reads. “In addition, the defendant has a history of convictions involving physical violence, including convictions for Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault. The nature and circumstances of the offenses, the seriousness of the pending offenses, the number of pending offenses, and the defendant’s criminal history demonstrate that he presents an unreasonable risk of flight and danger to the public, even if conditions of release were imposed.”
Congratulations your Honor on a well reasoned legal opinion
Will rest easy this week
