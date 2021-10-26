BURLINGTON — A federal magistrate has ordered a Brooklyn man, who was arrested in Rutland as part of an investigation into gun, drug and possible human trafficking violations, held for up to 10 days while New York State parole officials assess his case.
Jackson Grant, 37, is charged in a federal criminal complaint with being a convicted felon in possession of a 9 mm handgun. The gun was found in a living room couch at 47 Baxter St. during a raid led by special agents from the Homeland Security Investigations on two homes in Rutland City early last Friday, records show.
Grant, also known as “Jay,” was convicted for assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon in Kings County, New York, in 2016 and sentenced to six years in prison, HSI Special Agent Seth Fiore said in a sworn affidavit. Grant admitted he was on parole in New York and had been staying at the Baxter Street apartment in Rutland for about a week, Fiore wrote.
Grant appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington by way of a virtual hearing from the Northwest State Correctional Center in St. Albans on Tuesday afternoon. Wearing an orange knit winter hat and a face mask, Grant said little, but did answer a few basic questions from Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle.
Because it was Grant’s initial hearing in federal court, no plea was requested. If a federal grand jury indicts Grant, he will be asked for a plea at his arraignment.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf said the government wanted up to 10 days to allow New York parole officials to learn more about the case and to determine whether they would file a detainer against Grant. If a New York detainer is lodged, Grant still would be jailed even if he were released on the federal charge in Vermont.
Van de Graaf also filed a standard request seeking three days to prepare for the formal detention hearing to argue whether Grant was a danger to the community and a risk to flee.
The veteran prosecutor, in court papers, said the mix of guns and drugs is a dangerous situation. He said while facing only one felony count now, Grant “faces the potential of being charged with other serious crimes, including drug trafficking.”
He also noted Grant did not have substantial ties to Vermont, and appears to be unemployed “supporting himself by criminal conduct.”
Van de Graaf added, “the evidence showing that Grant possessed a firearm and dealt drugs while on parole undercuts any basis that Grant would abide by this Court’s release conditions.”
Assistant Federal Defender Sara Puls said they would not object to the delay until Nov. 9. Van de Graaf said if he learned something before Nov. 9 he would alert the court to schedule an earlier hearing.
A Vermont Drug Task Force detective reported he found hundreds of bags of suspected heroin and a large amount of cash in a black backpack on the same couch where the gun was recovered during the raid, which included state, county and local police.
A drawstring bag containing a large amount of cash also was found on the couch, along with another bag near the couch with a firearm and a wallet, the affidavit stated. Four smartphones and one flip phone also were located in the kitchen, HSI said.
The wallet belonged to Kayla Muzzy, who was located by investigators in a back bedroom, while a second person, Misty Martel, also was found at the residence, HSI reported.
Muzzy acknowledged she had been allowing various people to stay at her apartment, and that she had been provided an older gun that was in a bag in the living room, court records show.
While police conducted the search, a neighbor approached investigators and admitted he was aware cocaine and heroin were available at the first-floor apartment at 146 Maple St, Fiore wrote.
He said the neighbor also reported it was known that men would bring drugs up from the city and they were stored at 47 Baxter St., the affidavit stated.
Several men were found and detained at the apartment on Maple Street. One of the men mentioned he knew Grant as “Sunny Black” and he would sell cocaine and heroin from the 47 Baxter St. apartment, Fiore wrote. He added the witnesses reported Grant had two handguns the evening before the court-ordered searches.
Prior to executing the search warrant on Maple Street, law enforcement had received indicators women might be confined there against their will, officials said. HSI and police located evidence indicating potential human trafficking, including a padlocked apartment door and multiple chain-link storage areas.
Three women, including two locals were discovered behind a padlocked apartment door, Rutland City Police said.
The women did not appear to be injured, but out of an abundance of caution they were checked and cleared by medical personnel. The women were interviewed, and a victim/witness advocate who specializes in human trafficking was at the scene, state police said.
Members of a HSI Special Response Team from the Boston Field Office, including a helicopter, along with the State Police Tactical Services team were part of the 6:10 a.m. raid.
