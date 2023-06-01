MONTPELIER — A judge has denied Vermont Legal Aid’s motion to halt the ending of a pandemic-era housing program.
Vermont Superior Court Judge Timothy Tomasi issued the ruling on Thursday, several hours after a hearing where he heard from attorneys representing Vermont Legal Aid, as well as lawyers defending the Department for Children and Families, and the Agency of Human Services.
The order was on a motion for an injunction, not the case itself. The state agencies have until July 1 to respond to the complaint.
Earlier this week, Vermont Legal Aid filed a class-action lawsuit against the two agencies and their respective secretaries on behalf of otherwise unhoused people who’ve been using the General Assistance Housing Program to live in hotels.
The program has been used to shelter otherwise homeless people through the pandemic. The Legislature didn’t budget any more money for it this coming year, so for many, the program ended Thursday. Those with special circumstances may have longer, and some hotel owners have said they’ll give people a few more weeks, but homeless advocates have warned this will be a disaster for at least a few thousand people.
According to Tomasi’s decision, Vermont Legal Aid claims the state agencies violated the Vermont Administrative Procedures Act by ending this program without going through a formal rule-making process. It also claims its client’s state constitutional rights were violated when they weren’t given proper notice of the program ending.
Per the decision, defense counsel argued that Vermont Legal Aid’s motion should be denied because it was filed so late, that the plaintiffs didn’t exhaust their other options, that there is no violation of the Vermont Administrative Procedures Act because the program’s expansion was an emergency action, that due process wasn’t violated because this is the result of legislative action, and that the notice given was reasonable given the situation.
Tomasi wrote that granting the injunction would require the plaintiff's to clear a high legal standard. For one, they’d have to demonstrate that they were likely to prevail in the case overall, which he wrote that they hadn’t. He also wrote that they hadn’t exhausted all legal options yet.
“If a person is denied housing benefits, she may appeal that decision to the Human Services Board,” he wrote. He rejected Vermont Legal Aid’s arguments surrounding this issue.
As for the argument that those in the program weren’t given proper notice, Tomasi sided with the agencies.
“The termination of the programs at issue in this case followed a schedule that was determined in the legislative process in a manner that did not single out individuals or adjudicate eligibility,” Tomasi wrote. “Under such circumstances, it is likely that no notice and opportunity to be heard was required to end those legislatively provided benefits.”
He also wrote that the Legislature made it clear that the program was not a legal entitlement. He was likewise not swayed by arguments about how plaintiffs were notified about changes to the program.
Tomasi agreed with Vermont Legal Aid about the harm to be caused by the program ending.
“The Court agrees that removing persons from their rightful homes and subjecting them to homelessness is an irreparable harm,” he wrote. “Most of the named Plaintiffs have provided proof that there is a likelihood that they will be without shelter after today. They have also eloquently described the emotional and physiological toll the ongoing process has had and is having on them. Those harms are plainly imminent, palpable, and cannot be repaired through later relief.”
His ruling seemed to indicate, however, that the plaintiffs have no legal right to this program and that the agencies didn’t violate any rules or laws.
The court also has to weigh public interest on these matters, wrote Tomasi, though doing so is risky.
“No doubt, forcing many unhoused persons into communities without providing resources for that influx will have an impact on the individuals and the communities. Here, however, the Legislature has passed laws that included provisions to sunset funding for the housing programs Plaintiffs seek to extend through this lawsuit. Typically, absent constitutional infirmity, the public interest favors allowing Defendants to follow the statutory framework that has been created by the elected branches of government.”
He added that the defense argued successfully that an injunction would cause confusion and lead to taxpayer expenses that weren’t approved by lawmakers.
