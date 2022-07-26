On Feb. 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed the biggest war in Europe since World War II with the justification that Western-leaning Ukraine was a constant threat to Russia.
Dean Pineles, a former Vermont District Court judge and most recently a judge for the European Union Rule of Law in Kosovo, says he believes there is a direct line from the 1998-99 war in Kosovo to the current war in Ukraine. Pineles calls the connection the “Kosovo Precedent” and says the decisions made by the West concerning Kosovo set the stage for Russia to invade not only Ukraine this year but also Crimea in 2014 and Georgia in 2008.
Pineles explains his theory in his recently published memoir, “A Judge’s Odyssey: From Vermont to Russia, Kazakhstan and Georgia, Then on to War Crimes and Organ Trafficking in Kosovo.”
“As the world recoiled in horror, Russia recently invaded the sovereign country of Ukraine without provocation. This crisis was a long time in the making, with important historical antecedents, such as Ukraine being a former Soviet republic, and Russian President Putin’s long-held ambition to recreate Mother Russia. Putin also wished to block any possibility that Ukraine would join the EU and NATO,” he writes.
“But it is also important to understand that other events have played an important part in influencing Russia’s geopolitical strategy during the past two decades. In 1999, NATO intervened with an intensive bombing campaign in the brutal internecine war between Serbia and its breakaway province of Kosovo, in which Serbia engaged in ethnic cleansing of the majority population of Albanian Kosovars, forcing nearly a million refugees to flee and creating a humanitarian crisis. After 78 days, NATO prevailed and the war ended in June 1999, following which the UN took control of Kosovo.”
In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia, with immediate recognition by many Western countries.
“This watershed event infuriated Putin, who claimed it created a precedent that the West would come to regret, and he was right,” Pineles writes.
“Not everyone agrees with me,” he said. “There is an ongoing debate as to whether the events in Kosovo actually established a precedent under international law, which Western countries would deny. They argue that Kosovo was a unique situation, a one-off, because it was initiated and justified as a humanitarian mission limited to stopping the bloodbath and ethnic cleansing.”
The Kosovo conflict occurred in 1998–99 when ethnic Albanians fought ethnic Serbs and the government of Yugoslavia in Kosovo. The conflict gained widespread international attention and was resolved with the intervention of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
“This book is a memoir of my experiences as a lawyer and judge in Vermont, which led to my work as an international rule of law judge, primarily in Georgia and Kosovo, where I served long-term residential assignments, but also in Russia and Kazakhstan where I served short-term assignments,” he said.
The memoir describes his formative years, his legal and judicial career in Vermont spanning three decades, and his improbable journey as a rule of law adviser in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, followed by a prestigious international judgeship in Kosovo where he adjudicated serious cases of war crimes, judicial corruption, murder, drug trafficking, and the notorious Medicus human organ trafficking case that garnered worldwide media attention.
Prior to his work in Europe, Pineles served as a Vermont district court judge for 21 years from 1984 to 2005. Appointed by Gov. Richard Snelling, Pineles was the presiding judge on several well-publicized criminal cases, including a stranger rape at St. Michael’s College; the robbery and beating death of an elderly man with a baseball bat; and his approval of the “necessity defense” for protesters at the National Governor’s Conference in Burlington in 1995.
The biggest difference between the judicial process here and the EURL, Pineles said, is there are no jury trials in the EURL. Decisions are made by a three-person judge panel usually comprised of a local judge and two from other countries.
The main message Pineles hopes to convey in his book is justice does not progress in a linear fashion, especially in the international arena.
“There are obstacles, their are conflicts of interest, there is duplication of effort, justice does not go in a straight line fashion, there are fits and starts, sometimes it succeeds, which is very satisfying, and sometimes our efforts failed, which was very disappointing.”
Pineles first came to Vermont with his wife Kristina in 1973 to work with then-Attorney General Kimberly Cheney. He also served as council for the Department of Health, Commissioner of labor and industry, and counsel to Snelling.
As legal counsel to the governor, he was involved in one of the most controversial events in Vermont history: the Island Pond raid in 1984, which gained headlines nationally.
“The Northeast Kingdom Community Church, a reclusive community of adults and children, had recently taken up residence in Island Pond, Vermont, in the far northeastern part of the state. They would not disclose any information about births and deaths, did not send their children to school and allegedly engaged in physical abuse of their children by beating them with wooden rods, supposedly as dictated by their strict interpretation of the Bible,” he writes.
But Judge Frank Mahady ruled the raid was “grossly illegal” and ordered the children back to their parents.
Despite the negative press, Pineles does not regret his role in the raid. “It was a very tough call,” he said.
Pineles was an army officer during the Vietnam years, but he never got to Vietnam. His worse experience was his time at a hot and bug-infested base in Alabama.
Pineles’ book is published by Rootstock Press of Montpelier. He plans to donate 100% of his net profits to international and domestic refugee relief organizations. A signing is set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Bear Pond Books in Stowe.
