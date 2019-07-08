CLARENDON — Part of Gorge Road will be closed for the foreseeable future following a severe washout that happened after a June 20 rainstorm. Road Commissioner Cash Ruane said the six people living along the road are able to access Route 7, but about two-thirds of the road is closed to traffic and blocked off by cement barriers. The washed-out portion is about 40 feet long, and two and a half feet wide. Ruane said the road may be undermined to a greater extent than it looks from the surface. Ruane said it’s believed the road was impacted by runoff from the airport. He said there’s a section of the airport where three culverts, spaced about 15 feet apart, overloaded the town’s drainage system.
He said he’s been in contact with airport officials as well as others from the Agency of Transportation (AOT) regarding a fix. Ruane said it’s been estimated the cost to fix the road will be around $20,000. Large rocks need to be placed to build up the foundation.
“It’s not a safe situation to open the road,” he said.
Select Board Chairman Mike Klopchin said the airport’s drainage hadn’t been an issue before, but recently the AOT has removed some trees from the site, which led to more runoff. Klopchin said the AOT installed a culvert to handle the runoff, but it was too small.
He said he believes state and federal dollars are available for the town to cover the damage.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
