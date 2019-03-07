A local man, who court records described as homeless, was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of possession of brass knuckles in Rutland on Dec. 31, 2016.
Christopher D. Hale, 28, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on Jan. 3, 2017, on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and a felony count of possession of brass knuckles.
That charge would also cover possession of a sling shot or blackjack.
The state dismissed the charge of possession of marijuana but a jury found him guilty of possessing the brass knuckles, a charge punishable by up to five years in prison.
Officer Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland Police Department, said in an affidavit that police noticed Hale in a vehicle on School Street on 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016. Ashe said his partner noticed Hale “smoking a bowl.”
Much of the affidavit concerns the police investigation of Hale’s possession of marijuana.
The substance of the charges for which Hale was tried was only mentioned in two sentences in the affidavit while Ashe is describing what happened at the police station.
“While at the station, I located brass knuckles inside Christopher’s pocket. Christopher informed me that he uses them for protection,” Ashe said in the affidavit.
On Wednesday, the jury was out for about an hour and 15 minutes before returning with a guilty verdict.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver asked the jury to remember that despite the testimony given during the trial, their decision should not be based on the allegations that Hale was in possession of marijuana on that day.
However, Weaver said the amount of marijuana he allegedly had would be worth a few hundred dollars. While Weaver did not tell the jury that Hale needed the brass knuckles to defend himself because of the value of the marijuana Hale allegedly had but said, based on Hale’s statement to police, Hale believed he needed the brass knuckles for defense.
Weaver said the jurors should remember that Vermont law makes it illegal to possess brass knuckles with the intent to use them. It’s legal to own brass knuckles as part of a collection or as an heirloom but not if they’re intended to be used.
During the trial, Weaver held up the brass knuckles and explained that they are worn over the user’s hand with the intent to create greater damage if the user punches another person.
“There’s a million ways you can possess brass knuckles without breaking the law. But you can’t have them if you mean to use them for defense. That’s what the law says,” Weaver said.
Attorney T. Lamar Enzor, who represented Hale, told the jury that even if they believed Hale had possessed brass knuckles, that wasn’t enough to find Hale guilty.
“This is that specific instance where possessing something, alone, is not illegal. It has to be possessed with the specific intent to use it for a particular purpose,” he said.
Enzor said Hale’s statement that he had the brass knuckles for protection did not prove he meant to use them but that he had them only for protection. If there was no need for Hale to protect himself, he wouldn’t use them.
Enzor said the jury should also consider that police said Hale had been cooperative during his arrest.
Hale is expected to be sentenced on June 21 but one of the options that will be considered as part of a pre-sentence investigation is home confinement.
Hale still has pending charges of assault and robbery, burglary, aggravated eluding of law enforcement, negligent operation, false information to a police officer, unlawful restraint, interference with access to emergency services, and violations of conditions of release, according to a statement released Thursday by the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
In that statement, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy commented on the outcome of the case.
“These are dangerous, concealed, weapons, and this conviction will hopefully deter others from using brass knuckles in our community,” Kennedy said.
