A jury found a New York man guilty on five of six counts in Rutland criminal court last week for an incident in which he hid under the bed of an Ira woman last year.
Roy Kuhlmann, 51, of Johnsburg, New York, was found guilty of a felony charge of unlawful trespass into an occupied home, a felony charge of obstructing justice, a felony charge of second-degree unlawful restraint and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.
The jury found Kuhlmann not guilty of a third misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.
A news release from the office of Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said Kuhlmann has a history of abusing women and currently is on parole in New York for an assault charge against an ex-girlfriend in which he broke her orbital bone, nose and ribs.
The case was prosecuted by Kennedy and Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh.
“The victim who testified in this trial showed great courage in coming forth and sharing her story,” Kennedy said in a statement. “No one should be in a relationship where they are made to feel worthless or where their physical safety is regularly threatened.”
Kuhlmann was represented by attorney William Cobb.
According to an affidavit written by Trooper Katrina Ducharme, of the Vermont State Police, authorities began investigating Kuhlmann on Feb. 22, 2018.
When police went to an Ira home to speak with a woman who had called, the woman hinted there was someone hiding at the home.
Eventually, the woman told Ducharme that Kuhlmann was hiding behind the door, and he stepped out.
Ducharme said Kuhlmann tried to interrupt her interview with the woman, telling the woman she should tell the police they were not needed.
In a statement, the woman told police she met Kuhlmann through an online dating service about nine months before the February 2018 incident. She said he eventually became jealous and insisted on keeping track of her.
She said he threatened to kill her several times if she ever cheated on him.
On the night police came to the woman’s home, she told Ducharme, he had sent her messages electronically indicating he was in his New York home.
“(The woman) stated she returned home and was sitting on her bed when Kuhlmann suddenly crawled out from under the bed,” Ducharme wrote.
The woman said she had not invited Kuhlmann to be at her home, and he didn’t have permission to be there when she was not home.
Kennedy’s statement said the woman testified during the trial that “when she saw him come out from underneath the bed, she thought he was about to kill her.”
In a sworn verbal statement, Kuhlmann admitted to being in the woman’s house, “hiding under the bed with the intent to catch her cheating.”
Kuhlmann is being held in the Rutland jail. His sentencing is scheduled for June 25.
In her statement, Kennedy urged anyone who was in a relationship where he or she felt unsafe or knew someone who was in that kind of relationship to take advantage of local agencies that can provide help.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
