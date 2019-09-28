Rutland’s downtown streets flooded with the iconic blue shirts of the Walk for Children in Rutland Saturday morning, but in its 44th year, the blue wave was tinged with pink as Justice for Harper Rose organizers joined the march in droves.
“We’re spreading awareness about my granddaughter, Harper Rose, who was murdered in daycare,” said Brenda Colburn, one of several dozen donning pink shirts emblazoned with the hashtag #JusticeforHarperRose. “We had a lot of people asking how they could support us and our story, her story, so we’re trying to do events throughout…especially while the person responsible for Harper’s death continues to walk free.”
Colburn said the group’s main directive was to spread awareness of Vermont’s laws, which she cited as being responsible for Stacey Vaillancourt’s release while her case was ongoing.
Vaillancourt was arraigned in March on manslaughter and cruelty to a child resulting in death for the death of six-month-old Harper Rose Briar, who passed away while in Vaillancourt’s care at her Rutland day care center.
According to a police affidavit, an autopsy found more than a single dose of diphenhydramine — a common antihistamine in over-the-counter drugs like Benadryl — in the child’s blood and stomach, showing it had been administered within hours before the child was pronounced dead on Jan. 24.
Vaillancourt was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond after being charged, court documents showed.
“We want to spread awareness of the dangers of giving medication to children, especially diphenhydramine,” Coburn said. “Over the past several years, there have been seven cases where children have been given overdoses of diphenhydramine...it’s still happening.”
The annual walk takes participants a mile and a half around downtown Rutland, and many of the walkers held signs stressing awareness of child medications, shaken-baby syndrome, and child abuse awareness, brightening the streets with colorful signs and canine companions sporting their iconic uniforms.
Executive Director Linda Johnson said the program, started back in 1977, operates on a $2 million budget.
“Our work is both victim and victimization prevention,” Johnson said. “They may choose to tell us, they may not, but it is never, ever their fault.”
The program is still going strong, conducting parenting support groups and child advocacy groups, and facilitates 60 nurturing parent programs every year through their Circle of Parents program.
“We lose six babies every year in Vermont from unsafe sleep,” Johnson said. “Children are little, and they need people to care for them.”
Good Shepherd’s Little Lambs brought their seven Holy Walkamolies for the first time, but Melanie Coddaire said it definitely won’t be their last in their constant endeavor to advocate for child safety and rights.
“We are their advocates, we are their voice, and we are their protectors,” Coddaire said.
Going forward, Johnson said the program is in special need of more funding for child sexual abuse prevention education.
"In the era of the Me Too movement … they’re usually running away from someone who is abusing them,” Johnson said. “$37,500 isn’t cutting it. We need a fairy godmother … I tell everyone I meet, just in case.”
“We feel that Vermont needs to change its laws around incarceration,” Colburn said. “When someone does something this bad…they need to be incarcerated.”
